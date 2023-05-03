Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) signed an agreement at Arabian Travel Market with leading hospitality company Marriott International. The collaboration will see exclusive promotions running across 20 hotels in Abu Dhabi to increase visitor numbers to the emirate during the summer months.

Guests staying at participating Marriott hotels will benefit from the exclusive discounts and tickets to the most popular attractions in the emirate, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, the National Aquarium, and Qasr Al Watan. Running from May until September 2023 and targeting the domestic market, the promotion aims to incentivise visitors to extend their stay and experience more of the many attractions Abu Dhabi has to offer.

Abdulla Yousef, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Working with Marriott International will help drive awareness of Abu Dhabi as an exciting summer destination where visitors can enjoy an array of unique experiences at their own pace. We believe that this promotion will not only benefit our hotels and main attractions but also inspire visitors to extend their stay and create memorable moments in Abu Dhabi this summer."

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer – Middle East, Marriott International commented, “We are excited to work with DCT Abu Dhabi to showcase the unique offerings that Abu Dhabi and our properties have to offer. We remain committed to supporting this incredible destination and look forward to driving positive results for Abu Dhabi as a destination.”

The partnership, which includes a wide variety of categories catering to different travel segments, is set to drive further growth for Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism industry. It aims to increase awareness of the emirate as a year-round destination that offers a host of arts and culture, history and heritage, and entertainment experiences, that visitors can discover at their own pace.

Participating properties from Marriott International include The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Aloft Al Ain, and Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

