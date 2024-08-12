Join global Nissan executives in a captivating six-part series as they unveil key features of the All-New Nissan Patrol, leading up to its grand reveal

Kuwait – As anticipation builds for the global premiere of the all-new Nissan Patrol, Nissan in collaboration with its dealers around the world, the Middle East and Kuwait, represented by Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the exclusive and authorized dealer for Nissan cars in Kuwait, has launched the ‘Feel Patrol’ video series – a captivating six-part exploration that celebrates the legacy of the iconic SUV while offering an exclusive first look at its seventh generation. Hosted by Nissan executives, this series marks the brand’s first official sneak peek into the all-new Patrol, blending heritage with cutting-edge innovation.

The series kicked off Episode 1: “Feel Patrol”, Which can be viewed on Nissan Middle East Channel and also Nissan Al Babtain - Kuwait Channel on YouTube. with Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, taking viewers on a whirlwind tour of the Patrol’s 70-year evolution – from rugged off-roader to premium SUV. Packed with exclusive insights and memories, it sets the stage for an epic journey into the design, innovation, engineering and craftsmanship that define the Nissan Patrol.

Each weekly episode features a special ‘Part by Part’ segment, providing fans and automotive enthusiasts with a sneak peek of the All-New Patrol ahead of its eagerly awaited global launch.

A highlight for the ‘Feel Patrol’ series is its exploration of the Patrol’s impact and popularity as an SUV that has conquered terrains and captured hearts worldwide. A dedicated episode pays homage to the Patrol’s iconic legacy in the Middle East – where it has become a symbol of cultural heritage and remains the most cherished Nissan nameplate in the region.

The world premiere of the all-new Patrol is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on 3rd September, marking a significant milestone as it is revealed from the Middle East to the world. Followed by the official launch of the car in the Middle East and Kuwait markets later. Dive into the excitement with the ‘Feel Patrol’ series including the "Part by Part" segments, on Nissan Middle East and Nissan Al Babtain - Kuwait Channels on YouTube.

For more information, customers can visit any of Nissan Al Babtain showrooms in Al-Rai, Al-Jahra or Al-Ahmadi or they contact customer service on 1804888. They can also visit the official website www.nissankuwait.com to follow the latest news and updates.