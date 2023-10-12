AMHERST, MA: The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global professional body for the alternative investment industry, is today announcing the launch of CAIA Middle East, the latest addition to the organization’s fast-growing collection of global chapters.

“We’re thrilled to be marking the launch of CAIA Middle East, establishing a more formal CAIA presence in what has long been one of the fastest-growing parts of the world for both alternative investment managers and allocators,” said William J. Kelly – Chief Executive Officer (Americas Region) – of CAIA, He continued “Alongside that growth needs to be a concurrent focus on professionalism, a client-first mindset, and an unwavering commitment to a well-defined set of ethical standards.

The professionals we’ve met and worked with in the Middle East clearly understand this, and we’re very excited to grow the ranks of CAIA Charter holders and Chapter Members in the Middle East in the months and years to come.”

To mark the launch of CAIA Middle East, the organization is planning educational events in three major markets on three consecutive days, each of which is open to CAIA Members and those interested in learning more about CAIA, with advance registration:

• October 9th: Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s Alternative Investment Oasis: Navigating the Evolving Landscape;

• October 10th: Abu Dhabi – The Falcon Economy Soars Again: ADGM’s Pursuit of Excellence in Alternative Investments

• October 11th: Dubai – A Global Epicentre for Alternative Investments.

“Three vibrant financial centres, and three evenings of what are sure to be fascinating discussions on the evolution of alternatives in the region and ways for professionals to keep pace with the astonishing rate of change the defines this space,” said Laura Merlini, CAIA, CIFD Managing Director, EMEA, CAIA Association – Switzerland, She continued “We’re pleased to mark the launch of CAIA Middle East with such a robust, education-first agenda, and look forward to fostering even closer connections in the region going forward.”

The CAIA Association is a global professional body dedicated to creating greater alignment, transparency, and knowledge for all investors, with a specific emphasis on alternative investments. A Member-driven organization representing nearly 13,000 professionals in 100 countries, CAIA Association advocates for the highest ethical standards. The organization provides unbiased insight on a broad range of investment strategies and industry issues, key among them being efforts to bring greater diversification to portfolio construction decisions to achieve better long-term investor outcomes. To learn more about the CAIA Association and how to become part of the organization’s mission, please visit https://caia.org.