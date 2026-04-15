As part of the loan deferral and liquidity support program

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has issued directives to all retail banks and financing companies regarding the deferral of loan installments and credit card payments, as part of the loan deferral and liquidity support program, including a set of measures to support Bahrain’s economy and the financial sector, following the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The CBB emphasised the importance of retail banks and financing companies communicating the deferral procedures to their customers, in order to ensure ease of access to the program and the smooth implementation of its measures, thereby enhancing responsiveness and supporting financial stability, as well as strengthening the financial resilience of beneficiaries.

The loan deferral and liquidity support program enables retail banks and financing companies to offer customers the option to defer loan installments and credit card payments, including principal and interest, for three months, with the deferral option applicable to both individuals and corporates.