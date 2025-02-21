Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) and the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The purpose of the MOU is to collaborate to promote and facilitate the development and delivery of engineering management professional development training courses and micro credentials via the Certified Knowledge Provider programme.

Prof Bassam Abu Hijleh, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and IT commented: “BUiD’s partnership with ASEM began in 2019 when the university’s Engineering Management MSc programme became the first in the Middle East to receive ASEM’s professional accreditation. This collaboration reflects BUiD’s commitment to providing students with the knowledge and skills that are highly valued by industry, thereby enhancing the career prospects of our graduates. The new MOU marks another step in this direction. By offering internationally recognized, industry-focused training courses at BUiD, professionals in the region can quickly upskill through comprehensive, in-demand courses without the long-term commitment of an MSc degree. Moreover, the alignment of these training courses with the content of BUiD’s Engineering Management MSc programme allows participants to earn relevant UAE-recognised micro-credentials. These micro-credentials can be used to reduce the number of courses needed should they go for an MSc degree later on. These new world-class professional training courses will benefit participants' careers both in the short and long term.”

Dr. Jena Asgarpoor, ASEM President, commented: “A primary objective of our Society is to promote and advance the discipline and the practice of engineering management worldwide. Our partnership with BUiD fully supports that objective. Using the Engineering Management Body of Knowledge (EMBoK) and other ASEM products and resources, BUiD training professionals will deliver content that is critical to success and growth of those working in the engineering and technology space. We are delighted for this partnership and the opportunity that it presents for engineering professionals in the Middle East to train and prepare to become effective engineering management professionals and earn validation for their readiness to take on challenges of the profession.”

Both organisations will collaborate in several key areas as BUiD develops and offers professional development courses and workshops in engineering management, enhancing expertise in the field. Additionally, they engage in knowledge-sharing activities to promote the exchange of ideas and best practices. Their collaboration also extends to professional qualifications, including the Certified Associate in Engineering Management (CAEM) and the Certified Professional in Engineering Management (CPEM), and EM Six Sigma Green Belt Certification which provide valuable credentials for engineering management professionals. Furthermore, they offer micro-credentials through ASEM, allowing individuals to gain specialised skills and recognition in the industry.

CAEM and CPEM certifications are globally recognised. Certified technical managers can apply their expertise across various industries, tackle diverse technical challenges, and work in locations worldwide.

This collaboration will diversify BUiD’s training offering and will provide applicants with a global certification. BUiD’s collaboration with ASEM is not new. The MSc in Engineering management offered by BUiD is an ASEM-certified master’s degree which means it has met and exceeded stringent standards of ASEM for quality, delivery, and student support.

About The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established as a not-for-profit entity by law number 5 in 2003 by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the wider region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Development and Investment Authority (now Dubai Holding), Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates (now British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD)and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education, and it has achieved global quality accreditation through the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). Our internal quality assurance includes processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK university partners.

BUiD offers full- and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, computer Science, AI, cybersecurity and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, business, and law.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.