London, UK – The British Omani Society (BOS) hosted a successful two-day New Generation Group (NGG) delegation in London, focusing on key areas of bilateral cooperation in diplomacy, trade, renewable energy, and technology. There was a programme of lectures and discussions at the Society’s headquarters in Mayfair, convening a distinguished panel of experts to examine the multifaceted bilaterial relationship between Oman and the UK.

Held from November 26-28, 2025, the NGG delegation gathered 24 emerging leaders from Oman and the United Kingdom (UK). The programme featured thought-provoking lectures, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities, fostering dialogue and collaboration.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Ma’an Hamed Al Rawahi, NGG Oman Chair, highlighted the vital importance of equipping the next generation of Omani and British leaders with the knowledge, skills, and networks required to deepen and expand the enduring Oman–UK bilateral relationship. He emphasized the importance of the delegation’s areas of focus, including energy and trade, to Oman`s Vision 2040

Speakers and participants explored how the evolving Oman–UK partnership can be strengthened across a range of critical themes. Discussions spanned strategic diplomacy in a changing world, the promise of energy cooperation, reflections on Omani, British and international trade relations for the twenty‑first century, modern methods of construction for future sustainable developments, innovation and technology bridging the UK–Oman tech ecosystem, the Sovereign Investment Partnership enabling joint investment, and network‑centric statecraft in the Gulf.

The delegation was privileged to hear insights from distinguished voices including Sir Alan Duncan KCMG, Mikey Clark, Professor Tim Evans, Jose Amorim, Andrew Roughan, Andrew Williamson, and Dr Andreas Krieg, whose contributions enriched the dialogue and underscored the breadth of expertise shaping the bilateral relationship.

Oliver Blake, NGG UK Chair, expressed gratitude to all speakers, participants, and longstanding NGG sponsor bp, for their support in making the event a success. He remarked, "This delegation has been another huge success in bringing together the future guardians of our deep friendship with a specific focus on energy, trade and technology."

Reflecting on the delegation’s success, BOS Chairman Major General (Retd) Richard Stanford CB MBE stated, “This event underscored the importance of engaging our young people in the long-standing friendship between our two nations, and the responsibility of the new generation to uphold these ties. The British Omani Society remains committed to fostering cooperation and exchange of ideas to prepare the next generation of Omanis and British for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Ahmed Al Mayahi, an Omani delegate, and PhD Student at the University of Reading, President of the Omani Student Association in London, shared: “I was delighted to join the 2025 New Generation Group Delegation, and I really enjoyed the engaging discussions.

Meeting new people with ranges of backgrounds and expertise has allowed me to further my understanding of the historic and strategic cooperation between Oman and the United Kingdom.”

UK participant and MPhil Modern Middle Eastern Studies Student, University of Oxford, Jonathon Anstee, stated, “I greatly enjoyed participating in the NGG delegation. It was a privilege to connect with like‑minded people from across the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman while engaging with key opinion leaders in a range of fields. Strategic international partnerships are key to embracing the future of the relationship.”

About the British Omani Society (BOS)

The British Omani Society builds on deep roots of friendship, shared values and respect to create connections, inspire cross-cultural understanding, and empower the next generation to shape a vibrant shared future between Oman and the UK. Our work spans: Youth, Culture, Business and the Environment. Creating impact by providing: Events and Resources in person and online; Financial Assistance via grants, scholarships & other financial support; A Place to Connect for the government, youth, academic and private sectors of both countries; A Platform to Showcase Oman – UK Success Stories via our platforms and through awards, media and speaking opportunities. We also support Education and Skills Building through training, knowledge exchange and connecting education and training establishments; and support External/Partner Projects and Events where activities align with our charitable objects. Find out more here:

www.britishomani.org

To join the BOS as a corporate member please visit: www.britishomani.org/business

About the New Generation Group (NGG)

The New Generation Group Delegation was inaugurated in 2013 as a means of building bridges between highflyers in both our country’s public and private sectors. Members of the delegation are drawn from a wide spectrum of organisations and during meetings with Senior Advisors, Ministers, CEOs, Academics and Board Members, they can explore enhanced British Omani cooperation amongst our younger generations. Each year, the NGG team explore trade, energy, technology, and diplomacy—key bilateral pillars of the UK Oman relationship which are also central to Oman’s Vision 2040.

