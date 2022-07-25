Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its second annual Board of Directors meeting for the year, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the Board.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management headed by the Director Dr. Ahmed AbdulHameed Al Shaikh, and focused on short and long-term future plans.

During the meeting, the Board discussed the BIBF's future initiatives and programmes highlighting the latest global trends in Finance, Technology and other related fields. Over the next few years, the BIBF plans to offer more competitive training and certification courses, with a special attention to Banking, Finance, FinTech, Cybersecurity, Insurance, Leadership, and Management skills.

The Chairman and the Board of Directors commended the Institute's excellent performance, having reached several of its strategic goals and KPIs, and also stressed the importance of continuing to provide effective training programmes to keep up with the latest global trends. Furthermore, the BIBF’s strategic goals is to contribute more effectively to Bahrain's sustainable development efforts led by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Board also highlighted the importance of training, developing, and qualifying local talents across all economic sectors, as a key step towards achieving national economic goals.

The BIBF continues to offer robust training programmes for employees, enabling them to improve their field-related knowledge, competencies, expertise, and skills. This knowledge will help them perform more efficiently and, therefore, improve their chances of career progression.

At the end of the meeting, the Board praised the BIBF’s strategic direction and initiatives which aim to improve the Institute's performance and structure, provide more relevant training opportunities, and continue to support a qualified local workforce that can effectively compete in today's fast-paced digital world.

