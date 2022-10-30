Manama: Director of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, received His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), at the BIBF’s headquarters in Bahrain Bay, to discuss various topics of common interest, including ways of cooperation between the two parties in the field of real estate training and development.

During the visit, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh welcomed His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, praising the active role played by RERA in providing an efficient and fair regulatory environment in the real estate market, to promote economic growth and investment in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Dr. Al Shaikh also stressed that the Institute is constantly seeking to develop the tools of cooperation in the field of training and development with promising sectors in the Kingdom, especially the real estate sector, believing in its vital role in supporting the national economy.

His Excellence the CEO of RERA toured the building with his accompanying delegation, to see the various facilities available that are equipped with the latest training and education systems.

The BIBF and RERA strategic partnership extends since 2018, through which more than 90 real estate training programmes were delivered to over 1,200 trainees, including Sales Agents, Brokers, Owners Association Managers, Property Managers, And Real Estate Valuers. The BIBF also collaborated with RERA to hold the National Real Estate Forum in 2021, in addition to various real estate sessions to raise awareness on various trending topics in the field.

