Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF), has launched the Level 4 Certificate in International Trade Risk (CITR). This programme is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills required to understand the complexities of international trade finance and effectively manage associated risks.

With Bahrain’s strategic location as a gateway for trade and finance in the Gulf region, this programme is expected to play a pivotal role in developing the expertise of professionals in global trade, including trade finance specialists, bankers, risk managers, and legal advisors.

The CITR programme covers a broad range of essential topics, including risk assessment, trade risk analysis, and the development of effective risk mitigation strategies for international trade transactions. As global trade continues to expand and become more complex, professionals involved in import/export operations and trade finance require advanced knowledge to manage and mitigate these risks. This qualification provides the foundational knowledge and practical tools necessary to address these challenges effectively. The programme also offers a blended learning model, combining in-person and online learning, enabling participants to enhance their expertise while maintaining their professional commitments.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF stated: "As global trade continues to expand, the risks associated with financing international transactions are becoming increasingly complex. This programme is an important step in equipping professionals in Bahrain and the region with the expertise needed to manage these risks effectively. It also supports Bahrain’s position as a regional financial hub by developing highly skilled professionals in line with the evolving global trade landscape."

On his part, Mr. Bassam Kazerooni, Acting Head of Banking & Finance Centre at BIBF, emphasised that the programme aims to bridge the knowledge gap in international trade risk management. Given the critical role of global trade in Bahrain’s economy, training professionals in this field will enable them to contribute more effectively to the country’s economic growth.

BIBF’s ongoing collaboration with LIBF reflects its commitment to offering internationally recognised qualifications that meet the growing demand for specialised expertise in the financial services sector.

