Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the prestigious Swiss Re Institute to launch the renowned Insurance Management Simulation (IMS) Programme in Bahrain, scheduled for October 2024.

This innovative programme is designed for strategic leaders, providing participants with the unique opportunity to experience the complexities and challenges of running an insurance company firsthand. The IMS programme focuses on key drivers of shareholder value, including underwriting portfolio, capital structure, asset-liability management (ALM), solvency, and reinsurance requirements. Participants will engage in managing projects ranging from big data to sustainability, and from consumer experience to product innovation.

The programme caters to professionals from various areas within an insurance company, including underwriting, claims management, actuarial roles, finance, asset management, and business and product development. Furthermore, the new Board of Directors also attend the IMS course to gain a comprehensive understanding of insurance company operations.

The training will be delivered at the BIBF’s state-of-the-art building, offering cutting-edge facilities and a conducive learning environment. Participants will benefit from advanced training technologies designed to enhance their educational experience. The IMS programme will help participants master core elements of insurance management, starting with the fundamentals of drafting, executing, and monitoring a strategic business plan. It supports the evaluation of different capacity options and the optimisation of capital efficiency. Importantly, the course underscores the value of effective leadership within a dynamic management team.

The Swiss Re Institute offers premium learning and development programs tailored for primary insurers, insurance brokers, Insurtech firms, governments, and large businesses outside the insurance industry. For over 60 years they are equipping current and future managers with the skills and knowledge necessary for navigating the future landscape of risk and insurance.

On this occasion, the BIBF’s Head of Insurance Centre at the BIBF, Ms. Manal Mashkoor said, “We are exceptionally proud to partner with Swiss Re Institute to bring the top-tier Insurance Management Simulation training to Bahrain. This collaboration underscores our commitment to continuously provide the highest quality of professional training and add significant value to the insurance sector locally and regionally.”

Head of Swiss Re Institute for Executive Education, Mr. Remo Steinmetz stated, "As Dean of Executive Education at Swiss Re Institute, I am proud to announce our strategic partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), a premier education hub in the Gulf region. Through this collaboration, we bring our world-renowned Insurance Management Simulation to the Gulf region, providing top-tier reskilling and upskilling opportunities for the Insurance sector."

The Insurance Centre at the BIBF has served the regional insurance industry for over four decades, and is dedicated to the advancement of insurance as a professional financial service in the region, providing learning opportunities that improve insurance performance across the board.

The Centre focuses on implementing international educational standards, offering a balance between localised applied theory and global best practices, along with bi-lingual internationally recognised professional qualifications in partnership with the world’s leading educational institutions.