Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) - region's premier training and development provider – conducted a high-level awareness session for Eskan Bank’s senior executives on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

The awareness session provided an overview of the concept of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and how they are linked to the sustainable development goals (SDGs). The session also covered the procedures performed by the Kingdom of Bahrain for aligning the requirements of human, economic and social development and the sustainable development goals.

The session included a number of key topics focused on; the importance of sustainable development strategies in financing housing projects, an overview of sustainable development procedures in Bahrain’s housing projects environment, management of social-economic and environmentally sustainable housing development, and finally planning, observation and reporting on environmental, social management and corporate governance.

The importance of shifting to sustainable finance was also discussed as a main requirement by financial institutions, rating agencies and clients to keep global movements towards this sector. The awareness session also explored the new regulations that require banks to measure and disclose environmental, social and institutional governance risks and disclosure in loan portfolios and other banking activities.

This training was conducted as part of the BIBF’s Sustainable Development Academy which offers various programmes to build capacity in this growing field.

It’s worth mentioning that The Academy was launched back in May 2021 in cooperation with the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF) and Fitch Learning, to build national competencies in the sustainable development field; helping the Kingdom achieve its Sustainable Development Goals and realising Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

