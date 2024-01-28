Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its first annual meeting for the year 2024, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, and Chairman of the Board. The meeting, attended by board members and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, emphasised the Institute's commitment to enhancing specialised training to align with the evolving demands of the labour market and the dynamic changes anticipated in the future job market.

The Board Chairman commenced the meeting by expressing gratitude and commendation for the outstanding results achieved by the institute in the past year. Notable achievements include a substantial increase in programme enrollments, as well as the introduction of new programmes. The meeting delved into the institute’s plan for programmes and initiatives in the coming year, including discussions on practical training, academic qualifications, and strategies to enhance the capabilities of national cadres.

The Chairman and Board members underscored the paramount importance of continuous development of supportive programmes and initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of national cadres in the financial sector. Emphasis was placed on providing training opportunities aligned with the best management practices to contribute effectively to the comprehensive development goals under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and continued support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Board of Directors commended the notable increase in programme registrations and celebrated the students’ remarkable achievements, including securing first place in various national competitions. The recognition further extends to the positive reputation earned by the BIBF, rooted in the confidence derived from the demonstrated competencies of graduates across academic and professional programs in diverse fields.

