Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region’s premier training and development provider, and GFH Financial Group (GFH), a leading Islamic financial institution headquartered in Bahrain, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to develop a groundbreaking book on Islamic Capital Markets. This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing knowledge, fostering innovation, and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a global financial hub.

The project, a comprehensive book, aims to provide an authoritative resource on Islamic capital markets, blending academic rigor with practical insights. The book will feature various chapters and relevant case studies, with a focus on real-world applications.

The book will serve as a vital resource for professionals and institutions, reinforcing Bahrain’s leadership in Islamic finance education and innovation.

The BIBF’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with GFH Financial Group on this transformative project. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver world-class education and thought leadership in Islamic finance. By combining the BIBF’s expertise in training and advisory with GFH’s pioneering contributions to the industry, we aim to produce a definitive resource that will empower professionals globally.”

GFH Financial Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Salah Sharif, added: “GFH is proud to support this initiative, which reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainable growth in Islamic finance. By contributing our real-world insights and expertise, we aim to create a lasting impact on the global financial community while reinforcing Bahrain’s role as a leading financial hub.”

The book is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will be distributed to academic institutions, financial organisations, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

The book is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will be distributed to academic institutions, financial organisations, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

