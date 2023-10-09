Manama: — The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed a strategic agreement with the Bahrain Businesswomen Society (BBS) to foster collaboration and empower Bahraini female entrepreneurs. The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, and Ms. Ahlam Janahi, President of the Bahrain Businesswomen Society, in the presence of the institute’s executive management and esteemed board members of the society.

The BIBF will collaborate closely with Bahrain Businesswomen Society to deliver tailored solutions and programmes that cater to the specific needs of the society’s members, including workshops, training sessions, and knowledge-sharing events designed to enhance the member’s skills and capabilities.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This partnership signifies the BIBF’s commitment to supporting the development of Bahrain's business community, and we’re thrilled to join forces with the Bahrain Businesswomen Society to amplify women’s professional growth opportunities within the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Ms. Ahlam Janahi, echoed the sentiment, saying, "The signing marks a significant milestone for our society, as we firmly believe that women play a pivotal role in Bahrain's economic growth, and our partnership with the BIBF will enable us to provide our members with valuable opportunities for learning and growth. We eagerly anticipate a productive collaboration that will greatly benefit our members."

This strategic partnership holds great promise in nurturing the growth of women-led startups and promoting their role in driving economic growth. With the combined strengths of both entities, this collaboration is set to empower women entrepreneurs and professionals, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future in Bahrain's business landscape.

About BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) was established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. The BIBF has since emerged as a leading educational and training provider with a mission to develop human capital in Bahrain and around the world.

The BIBF offers an extensive range of programmes and initiatives across various business disciplines, focusing on cutting-edge training programmes and trending technologies. The institution covers areas such as banking, finance, insurance, Islamic finance, digital transformation, project management, leadership, management assessment, as well as executive education and academic studies. It provides comprehensive training and development opportunities for individuals and organisations.

The BIBF has established itself as an official partner to numerous professional and educational institutions worldwide, solidifying its global presence in 64 countries. This widespread reach positions the BIBF as a prominent player in the education and training industry, enabling it to effectively contribute to the growth and development of professionals across diverse sectors.

To learn more about the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance, please visit the website: www.bibf.com