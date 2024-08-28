HMD commissioned a global survey of 10,000 parents to address harmful impact of smartphone use and social media apps on children mental health

The ‘Better Phone’ initiative aims to involve concerned parents in creating a safe phone for children

Study shows that more than half of parents regret handing over a smartphone to their child

Almost 75% of parents fear smartphones expose their children to internet dangers

HMD plans to tackle the issue with a suite of new devices, and wants parents to be a part of creating a solution that will be introduced immediately in the ME markets

Dubai, UAE - Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the largest European manufacturer of smartphones, is co-creating a new phone with concerned parents with the aim of addressing the impact of smartphone use and social media on the wellbeing and mental health of children. With Generation Z in mind, HMD is set on a strategy that looks into creating a safer phone as an alternative for a smartphone to give parents control over their child’s access screen time and social media.

HMD, the Finnish based company with offices in Dubai and the ME region since 2017, are behind some of the best mobile devices in the world including Nokia. Tech innovator, Human Mobile Devices (HMD), spearheaded the dumbphone trend by reimagining feature phone classics for the modern day as consumers sought to limit their screen time for their own mental wellbeing. The European phone manufacturer then called time on hard-to-maintain and fix technology by introducing smartphones you can easily repair at home – at a fraction of the cost of store fixes.

The phone manufacturer is now seeking to work with parents to co-create a phone and other new solutions which will serve as credible substitutes for a smartphone and give parents control over their child’s screen time and social media use. It is hoped the new device will also appeal to Generation Z who have embraced the digital detox space.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President of HMD in the AMEA Region, said: “HMD has always been committed to the Middle East markets from day one from its inception. We fully understand that Arabic culture and family ethos, and parents here are seeking to manage mobile and social media screen time for their kids. HMD is now striving to offer a suite of new and innovative solutions which could work for parents, their children, Generation Z or anyone who is looking for credible alternatives to a smartphone. We are confident that these solutions will fill a huge gap and meet the requirements of parents in the UAE, KSA and the rest of the Middle east”.

HMD is also working with a number of experts, campaigners and parent support groups to better understand the solutions needed. All will be involved in global webinars and forums to ensure collaboration and co-creation is at the heart of HMD’s The Better Phone Project.

From his side, Lars Silberbauer, CMO of HMD, said: "We at HMD have a clear commitment to work with all stakeholders with the aim of protecting the young generations from excessive exposure to smartphones and social media, especially in the MENA region. We will be involving concerned parents to work with us on limiting the impact of such exposure on their children’s mental health and social skills”.

“The Better Phone Project is a journey to discovering a variety of solutions that tackle digital overload, providing choice and balance. Our goal is to collaborate with parents and experts to develop solutions that truly meet people's needs, driving innovation in this space." Silberbauer concluded

Study Findings

The findings of the new global research, commissioned by HMD, revealed that, in general, 11 is the average age when a parent hands over a smartphone to their child for the first time – but many confessed they wished they had waited longer.

The in-depth study also showed that 55% of the surveyed parents stated that their children’s constant use of mobile phones is a source of big family arguments. While 70% said that smartphones are alienating children from having quality time with their families.

Moreover, 64% of parents surveyed said smartphone use negatively impacts their child’s sleep, which mostly leads to many mental and physical issues.

In addition, 61% of parents say that their children’s physical activity is reduced because of time spent on smartphones, and more than half (54%) are worried that it will reduce the amount of time they spend socializing with friends.

Other key points to emerge from the global survey include almost 75% of parents fearing smartphones expose their children to internet dangers, with more than half admitting they don’t know what their children get up to when using their phones. Almost half of parents believe mobile phone use has changed their child’s personality, with a third claiming their child has body image issues due to their phones.

Based on a study commissioned by HMD and conducted by Perspectus Global. 10,092 parents were interviewed, across 5 different countries, United Kingdom, the United States, India, Germany and Australia. The study was conducted in July 2024

About HMD:

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That’s why we are thrilled to be Europe’s largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com.

