In a strategic move set to revolutionise tourism marketing, the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai) has partnered with award-winning travel content agency Beautiful Destinations to upskill the next generation of travel content creators

The state-of-the-art programme will address growing demand for high calibre social-first content as Visit Dubai and Beautiful Destinations spearhead the social commerce evolution in global travel together

Dubai: The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), in partnership with Beautiful Destinations, has launched the Beautiful Destinations Academy, Powered by Dubai - a pioneering professional development initiative aimed at setting new, global benchmarks for travel content creation and meeting the rising demand for skilled marketing talent within the tourism sector.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), said: “The launch of this innovative programme with Beautiful Destinations is a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in the tourism sector. By providing a dedicated space for content creators, we aim to amplify Dubai’s global appeal and further solidify our position as the best city to visit, live, and work in.

“This aligns perfectly with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and our vision to make Dubai a leading global city for business and leisure. Thanks to a diverse range of offerings and experiences, Dubai provides an unrivalled platform for capturing creative, engaging content, and we look forward to working with Beautiful Destinations and content creators from around the world to amplify their storytelling globally.”

“Dubai is a leading innovator in tourism marketing – a likeminded partner that shares our future-focussed vision” comments Jeremy Jauncey, CEO and Founder, Beautiful Destinations.

"The travel industry is experiencing a fundamental shift in how destinations attract visitors. Leading research shows that 76% of travel decisions are now influenced by social media content[1], yet only 24% of tourism and hospitality brands have in-house teams capable of creating the calibre of content that drives engagement. The Beautiful Destinations Academy, Powered by Dubai directly addresses this gap by cultivating a new generation of specialised talent."

Addressing tourism’s digital transformation

With digital content now central to travel decision-making, the Beautiful Destinations Academy addresses the sector’s strong demand for the specialist skills needed to create high-impact, platform-native content required to influence today’s travellers.

The partnership strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for the growing creator economy, which, according to Goldman Sachs could approach half-a-trillion dollars by 2027[2], and aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which is cementing Dubai’s status as the world’s best city to visit, live, and work in.

Establishing new industry standards for digital creator excellence

The Beautiful Destinations Academy in Dubai will set a new global benchmark for quality in travel content creation. By introducing formal standards tailored to digital creators working within the tourism sector, it brings structure, credibility and accountability to a previously informal field of work.

The curriculum is designed to develop both creative and commercial skills combining technical proficiency with marketing principles. Key modules include:

Mastery of audio-visual content creation across multiple platforms

Cinematography, shots and movement including sequences and transitions

All aspects of post-production from editing and grading, to narrative, music and sound design

Emerging technologies and VFX including AI-assisted content creation and CGI

Strategic understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement

Tourism industry knowledge and destination marketing principles

Professional ethics and business acumen

Students will receive hands-on mentorship from leading creative and professional experts in travel, including Jeremy Jauncey, Beautiful Destinations Founder and CEO. Upon graduation, they will be awarded a certificate of participation from Dubai College of Tourism, a vocational institution committed to nurturing and educating human capital within the tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and events industries.

Disrupting the tourism marketing ecosystem

The Academy represents a significant innovation in the business model of tourism marketing, helping future-proof the industry by fostering a community of specialist and highly-skilled digital talent. It offers destinations and hospitality brands access to a curated network of certified creators while building a sustainable and scalable pipeline of professionals with the digital skills required to meet the sector’s evolving demands.

A key priority of the programme is nurturing diverse talent from all markets, helping to ensure that tourism marketing reflects a broader spectrum of perspectives and aesthetic approaches.

"We're essentially creating a new professional category within the tourism ecosystem," notes Jauncey. "Our ambition is that having Beautiful Destinations Academy certification will become the industry standard for content creators specialising in travel marketing, similar to how other professional designations function in hospitality and tourism management."

About Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai)

Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai) is part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and responsible for marketing and promoting Dubai globally – as both a world-class tourism centre and as a leading business, lifestyle and talent destination. As part of its support of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, it will drive delivery of global business marketing and investor engagement initiatives across the world to help fuel Dubai’s Foreign Direct Investment goals, as well as strategically profile companies and public figures in the emirate to support their scale up and expansion prospects internationally. Visit Dubai will also spearhead a cohesive, integrated economic content and communications strategy across international markets tailored to specific audiences abroad in line with the city’s vision.

Visit Dubai is also tasked as the key driving entity for the delivery of Dubai’s ambitious tourism strategy. It works closely with stakeholders and partners, both domestic and international, to continuously enhance Dubai's position as the destination of choice for business, MICE and leisure, contributing to the overall investment, economic and visitation growth of the city. Visit Dubai also aims to position Dubai as a global hub for talent, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. As an international, award-winning leader of global marketing campaigns for Dubai, Visit Dubai will continue to pursue these, as well as remain at the forefront of innovative, data-driven marketing communications.

About Beautiful Destinations:

Beautiful Destinations is the award-winning creative agency behind some of the world's most influential travel content. With a global community of over 50 million followers across social platforms, Beautiful Destinations creates content that inspires people to explore the world.

