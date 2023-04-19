The Avenues Company W.L.L., a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Sorouh Management Company W.L.L has announced the successful completion of 1,000,000 safe hours worked on its expansion project without any Lost-Time-Injury (LTI).

This milestone highlights the commitment to applying the highest safety standards at work sites, as the safety measures are undoubtedly among the most important criteria that The Avenues Company considers when approving contractors, to ensure the protection of workers from injuries, which in turn achieves a commitment to safety and quality in all aspects of the project.

The project began in September 2022, currently 20% of the construction work on Phase II has been accomplished and is expected to be completed within Q2 2024. Once built, the extension will add an additional 41,000 square meters of leasable space, which will include 244 units, two entertainment areas, an ice rink, a supermarket, as well as a basement parking, bringing the total leasable area of the Avenues-Bahrain to approximately 80,000 square meters.

The main contractor for the project, Nass Contracting, is one of the leading construction companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. Its involvement in The Avenues-Bahrain expansion project is a testament to its expertise and experience in the field. Working closely with the project teams from Mohamed Salahaduddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) and AECOM - global infrastructure consulting firm, a wealth of knowledge and experience is provided to all stages of the development process, from the planning and design phase to the construction, to ensure the project continues to progress smoothly and efficiently.

The successful completion of the project will cement The Avenues-Bahrain as the largest development in Bahrain Bay. It will also reinforce the Mall as a leading destination that aims to provide a different experience beyond shopping for citizens, tourists, and businessmen alike from the Gulf region and beyond.

-Ends-