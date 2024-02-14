A testament to Ascott’s dedication to eco-friendly practices, all managed properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Bahrain have attained ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications

Middle East – As part of their sustainability commitment to make a positive impact across the environmental, social and economic areas aspects of its business, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) has made significant strides in sustainable best practices across its operating portfolio, setting an industry benchmark for hospitality excellence. These include Green Key and ISO certifications, guest enrichment, employee training programmes and community engagement as part of its innovative Ascott CARES programme.

Ascott has augmented its operations through its innovative Ascott CARES, built on five core pillars: Community, Alliance, Respect, Environment, and Supply Chain, to eliminate 27% carbon emissions across its regional portfolio by Q4 2024, as part of the CapitaLand Sustainability Master Plan. As the focus on sustainable hospitality increases, the lodging owner-operator has subsequently introduced community engagement, CSR events, energy and water conservation, waste reduction, sustainable training programmes for staff, and Green Key Certifications, the international eco-label awarded to accommodations and other hospitality facilities that commit to sustainable business practices, across its regional properties.

Ascott’s managed properties in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Bahrain have also attained the ISO 14001 certification - the internationally recognised standard for efficient environmental management systems - and the ISO 45001 certification – the global benchmark for health and safety at the workplace. The international lodging owner-operator aims to attain ISO certifications across its full operating portfolio in the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye (MEAT) by 2030.

“At Ascott, we envision a future where every guest's journey is memorable and leaves a positive impact on our planet. Doing well and doing good has never been more important and our focus on sustainable practices across all our brands - from community engagement to operational excellence - reflects Ascott’s dedication to responsible travel. Through our ongoing efforts, we aim to inspire a collective shift towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious travel experience for all our guests,” says Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa, India, and Türkiye.

As part of the Ascott CARES programme, all properties in the MEAT region are equipped with

advanced energy, water & waste monitoring systems. These systems seamlessly integrate with the GREENVIEW portal, which tracks each property’s conservation performance. This integration enables detailed comparisons against industry benchmarks, allowing each property to enhance its sustainable practices to meet or succeed in global standards.

The Group’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the core of operations. Ascott empowers its staff to volunteer in community CSR events, which benefits both the community and promotes environmental preservation. Notably, the ‘Sustainability 101’ training programme addresses human rights and ethical recruitment, prioritising a respectful work environment and tackling global issues such as pollution and water conservation through education. Furthermore, Ascott properties have also implemented refilling stations, resulting in a 25% recycling rate. The Group also aims to fully eliminate single-use plastics and adopt cage-free eggs by 2026 and 2028 respectively.

Ascott also demonstrates a commitment to responsible travel through its Somerset brand and its Sustainability Passport Programme. The programme extends to educational initiatives for the next generation, reinforcing the ethos of collective sustainability efforts; delivering on responsible travel as a hospitality company, but also acknowledging the pivotal role that guests can play.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 940 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, co-living properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott’s industry record of close to 40 years and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 September 2023, CLI had S$133 billion of real estate assets under management, and S$90 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

For more information, please contact:

Justin Froes, Q Communications

Email: justin.f@qcomms.ae