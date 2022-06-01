(Riffa, Bahrain) – Following its announcement of its very first post-graduate program, a Master in Business Administration, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) will officially inaugurate its portfolio of graduate degree programs. The two-year program, co-created with California State University, Northridge, especially created with working adults in mind, will be welcoming its founding class in September 2022.

Designed for those who wish to advance in their careers, or for recent graduates to hone their business and management skills, this uniquely data-driven program will reinforce business fundamentals through a strong foundation of accounting, marketing, and strategy. The MBA is broad enough to be applicable to multiple sectors while providing specific skills for management and real-world challenges. The program provides new opportunities for students to personalize their educational experiences and complements AUBH's growing portfolio of professional graduate programs at AUBH. The entire program is offered at an introductory tuition rate for the founding class of BHD 6,000.

Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, AUBH Provost commented “Opening up a wealth of leadership opportunities is one of our main incentives behind this launch. The AUBH MBA can accelerate a corporate career path in cross-regional and global industries; exploring the latest business trends, the newest management tools and techniques, and challenging students to improve networks and collaboration, through a data-driven curriculum. We hope to foster a new generation of executives who will forge a leadership path in business and make our industries more equitable.”

The program spans across four semesters, augmented by additional summer coursework. The concentrations cover topics such as Leadership for Innovation in Global Contexts; Data Analysis and Mining for Business; People Analytics for Leaders; and Intercultural Communication in Business.

The AUBH MBA program will be offered outside of regular working hours to accommodate the schedules of busy, mid-career professionals.

The design of the program is aimed at making this new chapter for all those interested as seamless as possible. The experience combines flexibility, executive-and leadership-focused curriculum taught by world-class faculty, and the opportunity to build community among students and alumni. Deadline for admissions is September 4, 2022.

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-style co-educational university in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Founded by the Elm Al Bahrain Education Fund and supported by Mumtalakat, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, AUBH currently includes a College of Business & Management, College of Engineering, and College of Architecture & Design and is situated in an innovative, high-tech campus 75,000 square meter in Riffa, Bahrain.

The University’s mission is to provide the students of Bahrain and the international community opportunities to realize their professional and personal goals through a rigorous and engaging student centric environment that is conducive to learning and fostering creativity in a multicultural setting. American University of Bahrain fosters a community that embraces diversity and is committed to the ideals of intellectual inquiry, ethical behavior and social and civic responsibility. AUBH’s aim is to produce career oriented graduates equipped with the skills and knowledge required to advance the economies and societies within which they operate.

AUBH is proud to be licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education of Bahrain. On June 3rd, 2021, a WSCUC panel reviewed the appropriate Eligibility criteria and determined that the institution is eligible to proceed with an Application for Accreditation. A determination of Eligibility is not a formal status with the WASC Senior College and University Commission, nor does it ensure eventual accreditation. It is a preliminary finding that the institution is potentially accreditable and can proceed within five years of its Eligibility determination to be reviewed for Candidacy or Initial Accreditation status with the Commission.