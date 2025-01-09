With Investments of EGP 1.1 Billion .

The alliance of IMS Development and Winvestor Development has signed a partnership contract with Nasr Housing and Development, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Construction and Development under the Ministry of Public Business Sector, to develop Capella Residence project in the Maadi area.

Dr. Hisham Ibrahim, Managing Director of both IMS Development and Winvestor Development, stated that the partnership with Nasr Housing and Development is part of their expansion plan to form diverse partnerships to launch several integrated residential projects in the upcoming period, in line with the state's developmental plan to develop and establish new cities, aiming to increase the inhabited area from 7% to 14%.

He explained that the partnership with Nasr Housing and Development involves providing the land for the project in exchange for a portion of the revenues. Meanwhile, IMS Development and Winvestor will handle marketing, implementation, sales, and part of project management post-completion.

The project is located in the Maadi area, just minutes from the Hasaballah Kafrawi axis, linking Maadi with New Cairo, Heliopolis, and the Autostrad, making it close to all regions and services. The project will be executed over an area of 9,227 square meters, consisting of 15 residential buildings with a total of 280 units. The units will include a garage, a ground floor, and four repeated floors, with areas ranging from 85 square meters to 187 square meters. The company has completed the necessary construction licenses and is in the process of obtaining approvals from relevant authorities to issue a digging permit. Construction work is set to begin in the second quarter of this year.

Dr. Ibrahim revealed that the company has contracted with **Criteria Design Group**, an architectural and engineering consultancy, to add value to the project by applying the highest engineering, environmental, and marketing standards. This involves implementing a vision for their projects that offers a real estate product that competes globally in terms of design and execution, utilizing the latest technologies and advanced methods to achieve the highest quality standards while balancing environmental, investment, and social objectives.

Engineer Mohamed Abdel Maqsoud, Managing Director and CEO of Nasr Housing and Development, emphasized the government’s support for the real estate development sector, the provision of infrastructure, and the fruitful partnership with the private sector in urban development. He noted that the company is keen on partnering to develop assets and maximize returns from them.

He further explained that there are numerous investment opportunities within public business sector companies, particularly in real estate projects and lands owned by housing companies under the Ministry of Public Business Sector. He indicated that 2025 will witness an enhancement of cooperation with the private sector in various projects concerning available investment opportunities.

He pointed out that the collaboration with IMS Development and Winvestor to launch the Capella Residence project aligns with the Egyptian government's plan to enhance partnerships with the private sector and attract local and foreign investments to optimally exploit the company's assets, develop them, and manage them effectively to maximize returns, given the private sector's technological capabilities, liquidity, and expertise.

He affirmed that the map of available investment opportunities in public business sector companies is highly distinctive, with significant demand for cooperation with Nasr Housing and Development, aimed at exploiting the company’s available assets in various and distinctive fields. He emphasized that the fruitful collaboration with the private sector will positively impact achieving the government’s targeted development and providing new job opportunities through the private sector, in addition to revitalizing the market and attracting new foreign investments, contributing to sustainable development in Egypt in the upcoming period.

Engineer Hisham Helal, Chairman of Criteria Design Group for architectural and engineering consultancy, stated that objectives have been set in collaboration with IMS Development to implement a project with international specifications by applying sustainability standards, green building criteria, and adhering to Egyptian and international codes in design and construction.

He clarified that architectural, environmental, social, and cultural values have been considered in the engineering design of the Capella Residence project through the use of the latest technologies and innovative solutions, creating a balance between these elements and finding solutions in architectural designs that primarily aim to reduce construction and operational costs, offering the end consumer a distinct architectural level.