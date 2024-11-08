Sales in UAE to commence from December with other markets in region to follow

Artistry in Motion design pairs with off-road prowess courtesy of new rear differential lock

Event coincides with INFINITI’s 35th Anniversary celebration

Dubai, UAE – On Thursday, November 7th, INFINITI Middle East marked the regional debut of the all-new 2025 QX80 with an exclusive Dubai event, ushering in the first model of the brand’s New Dawn. The evening celebrated the luxury SUV’s impressive evolution, fusing innovative technology, Japanese artistry and craftsmanship, in an immersive sensorial journey.

Against the backdrop of Dubai Harbor's iconic skyline, attendees experienced a reveal that embodied INFINITI’s modern Japanese luxury aesthetic. The all-new INFINITI QX80 stood at the heart of the experience, drawing admiration for its blend of bold design and sophisticated technology. The evening culminated in a rooftop celebration marking the brand’s 35th Anniversary.

“The Middle East is one of INFINITI’s most important regions, and with the all-new QX80, we have introduced a flagship SUV that is as distinguished in design as it is in performance,” said Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA and CIS – Nissan, INFINITI. “More than that, INFINITI Middle East is proud to reinforce the brand’s human-centric mindset with an elevated ownership experience, including the enhanced MyINFINITI mobile application and an upcoming membership program, allowing our customers to truly experience exceptional.”

The all-new INFINITI QX80 redefines the luxury SUV experience with a bold exterior, highlighted by aerodynamic lines, dark chrome detailing, and a two-tone roof that exudes confidence, underscoring INFINITI’s evolved design language, Artistry in Motion. Crafted to capture attention, the QX80’s chassis and suspension deliver both rugged durability and refined elegance for all on board. New 22-inch wheels and an advanced electronic air suspension system enhance the ride by adapting to road conditions for optimal comfort and control.

Inside, the QX80’s cabin offers ultimate comfort paired with intuitive technology. Semi-aniline leather seats and fine open pore ash wood with metal inlays emphasize a commitment to luxurious craftsmanship. INFINITI InTouch with Google built-in provides effortless access to navigation and entertainment on the go. Additionally, ProPILOT Assist 1.0 supports the driver during extended journeys by combining intelligent cruise control with steering assistance for added comfort and peace of mind. The cabin also introduces Biometric Cooling, providing personalized comfort for passengers through advanced climate control technology.

Supporting driver awareness, the 2025 QX80 incorporates advanced camera technology, offering greater visibility in even the trickiest situations. A front-wide view camera provides an expansive display of the sides of the vehicle across the dual 14.3-inch screens, useful for navigating tight urban spaces and “seeing” around obstacles. The Invisible Hood View utilizes footage from exterior cameras to project an image directly in front of the vehicle onto the in-car displays, making hard to see obstacles easier to identify and ensuring tight parking missions are smoother. The new 3D Enhanced AroundView® Monitor with Moving Object Detection provides multiple selectable angles, creating a natural, 3D perspective of surroundings, particularly useful when parking or maneuvering in close quarters. Additionally, the enhanced Smart Rear View Mirror has been optimized for low-light performance, delivering crisp, clear visuals even in dim conditions.

Mastering the art of light, the all-new QX80 features the INFINITI Light Path, creating a unique illumination experience. As owners approach the locked vehicle with their key fob, the INFINITI emblem illuminates in the front grille, followed by individual elements in the Daylight Running Lamps. The performance culminates with the INFINITI Light Path projection on the ground featuring the INFINITI wordmark and wing-like geometric shapes. Ambient lighting within the cabin is customizable with 64 colors, allowing passengers to personalize their environment to suit any mood or occasion.

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East, added, “The all-new INFINITI QX80 represents our dedication to crafting vehicles that are not only luxurious but resonate deeply with our regional audience. This event is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and products to our customers in the Middle East. This vehicle outlines what the future has in store for us and truly marks a New Dawn for INFINITI.”

Powering the QX80 is a newly developed VR35DDTT 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering 450 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque—a 50-horsepower increase over the previous engine. This high-output V6 ensures greater power and efficiency for urban drives and off-road adventures. Paired to INFINITI’s latest 9-speed automatic transmission, the QX80 offers a harmonious blend of responsivity and economy.

A distinctive feature of the QX80 is its integration of Klipsch® premium audio system, a first in the full-size luxury SUV segment. The 24-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere system includes Individual Audio functionality, focusing sound elements like navigation, music, or calls directly to one or both front seats for a personalized audio experience.

In line with regional preferences, the all-new QX80 also comes with a rear differential lock for enhanced off-road capability, ensuring superior performance across multiple terrains. INFINITI offers the QX80 in SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH grades, each crafted to elevate luxury and technology in its own way. The SENSORY grade is designed with high-end amenities focused on comfort and advanced technology, ideal for drivers seeking sophistication and convenience. The AUTOGRAPH grade, positioned as the top tier, features exclusive design elements and bespoke finishes that epitomize luxury, creating a truly unique environment for discerning drivers.

The all-new INFINITI QX80 reaffirms INFINITI’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional design for Middle Eastern markets, marking the start of a new era in luxury SUVs. It is targeted to arrive at retailers across most markets in December, and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from early 2025. MSRP starts from AED450,000.

For more information about the all-new INFINITI QX80, please visit the following page.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information can be found at https://www.infiniti-me.com/.

You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contacts -INFINITI Communications

infinitime@z7communications.com