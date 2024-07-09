Doha: The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) have embarked on a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration signals the commitment of both organisations to the development of future energy and sustainability leaders. It aims to bolster research, education, and dialogue in the fields of energy, sustainability, and climate change, while fostering the enhancement of constructive contribution to corporate social responsibility, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, ratified the agreement during signing it lately.

H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah expressed his satisfaction at the collaboration, stating: “I am delighted to formalise the cooperation agreement between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and UDST. This agreement underscores our firm belief in the significance of collaborative efforts and our confidence in the University to be a worthy partner in our shared vision to nurture the youth of Qatar and develop future leaders in the areas of energy, climate change, and sustainability.” He further emphasised, “this partnership will serve as a platform for launching joint research and studies, as well as exchange of information, knowledge and experiences.”

, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST commended the distinguished collaboration with The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and said: “As a national university, energy and sustainability are key pillars of our strategy, both in research and in educating a generation that is knowledgeable, skilled, and committed to achieving Qatar's National Vision. This MoU is comprehensive and includes numerous initiatives that will benefit both parties. It will facilitate knowledge exchange, establish a strong foundation for collaboration, and pave the way for significant achievements.”

The signed agreement not only reinforces the alliance between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the UDST but also facilitates mutual engagement on studies and joint events relating to energy and sustainability topics and policies.

About:

The Al-Attiyah Foundation is a non-profit energy and sustainable development think tank based in Qatar and founded by His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, the former Minister of Energy and Industry and former Deputy Prime Minister of the State of Qatar. The Foundation produces industry-leading research publications throughout the year and engages world-renowned speakers to participate in high-level dialogues, conferences, and panel discussions.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation