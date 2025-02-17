The Board of Directors of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) approved, during its first meeting for the year 2025, a range of projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening the role of women in the business sector and supporting women's entrepreneurship. These efforts align with the directions of Ajman Vision 2030 and the objectives of the National Initiative "Year of the Community", while also promoting social and family cohesion and encouraging innovation in entrepreneurship.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, AJBWC's Chairwoman, and attended by the members of AJBWC's Board and employees at the AJBWC's headquarters.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and commended the remarkable achievements of businesswomen in driving local economic growth. She emphasized their role in developing the local economy, which was reflected in the promotion of the entrepreneurship environment and the increase in investment opportunities for women, stressing the need to continue diversifying support tools to empower women through the launch of innovative initiatives and the provision of training channels and various empowerment tools.

Additionally, she praised the continued support that the AJBWC receives from the Ajman Chamber, and the achievement of the AJBWC's objectives in empowering women economically and developing initiatives and services that meet the aspirations of businesswomen.

Dr. Amna Khalifa said that the AJBWC's plan is designed to be comprehensive, featuring various training programs, specialized events, and exhibitions, as well as the formation of partnerships and the opening of avenues for cooperation with government and private entities concerned with the activities of businesswomen from inside and outside the UAE.

The meeting featured a comprehensive presentation on the AJBWC's programs and projects for the year 2025, including "Forum 360," a consultative event that hosts specialized dialogue sessions to address business challenges and present innovative ideas and proposals in the field of entrepreneurship, "ZAAM Initiative" , designed to offer job opportunities in a part-time system for job seekers and link them with female entrepreneurs, "Nashee Program" which includes a package of training workshops and exhibitions aimed at encouraging and attracting secondary school and university students to start new ideas and projects, and "Kafi Project" in cooperation with the Mashagel Center for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment in Ajman, whereby the project provides qualitative services to the Center's members and supports them in enhancing their products and market them.

The AJBWC further aims to organize a forum on "Global Family Day" in conjunction with the Family Day celebrations, the "Women's Day Forum," and the "Ramadan Majlis," in addition to continuing the development of the AJBWC's sustainable initiatives, including the "Rufof, Sayarati, Plant and Reap, Business Clinic, Ryouqi, Future Foresight" initiatives and participation in the Summer Program directed to school and university students, and the "Social Entrepreneurship Program," and follow up on the development of the "Sports Platform Initiative" aimed at raising health awareness and improving the quality of life.

The AJBWC underscored the need to intensify meetings with delegations and businesswomen councils from inside and outside the UAE and diversify the AJBWC's external visits to participate in specialized events and exhibitions with the aim of exchanging experiences, adopting best practices and promoting the products of the holders of the 'Bedayat' license from the AJBWC members.

The attendees were also briefed on a report of the AJBWC's achievements during the previous period and the most prominent events organized and participated in by the AJBWC inside and outside the UAE.