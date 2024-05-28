ATI investments will also provide 6 free workshops for Council members.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ATI investments, a Dubai-based financial holding company. The agreement will provide Council members with discounts ranging from 15% to 50% on a wide range of investment, commercial, health, educational, and other services provided through its portfolio of businesses across the UAE.

Fatima Al Blooshi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Dani Tabbara, Chief Operating Officer of ATI investments Company signed the agreement in the presence of officials from both parties.

Fatima Al Blooshi, said, “This new partnership underscores our unwavering commitment and dedication to delivering exceptional services to our Council members. It reflects our ongoing efforts to foster the advancement of and of the businesswomen community in Abu Dhabi across diverse domains, aiming to elevate it to unprecedented heights. Through this initiative, we aim to provide businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in the Emirate with invaluable opportunities to learn about best practices and benefit from modern experiences and projects, thus enriching their knowledge base and enhancing their contribution in the UAE’s sustainable economic development in witnessed by the UAE.”

Dani Tabbara, COO of ATI investments, said, “We're excited to announce our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. At Al Tamimi Investments, we understand the vital role businesswomen and women entrepreneurs play in driving economic and societal progress. That's why we prioritize their success, and our businesses have them at center of their focus and offer tailored services to address their daily challenges. This collaboration further strengthens our support for businesswomen, enabling us to provide essential tools, mentorship, and explore new opportunities for mutual growth of both organizations and their members. We are a company that is deeply rooted in the UAE community and we are steadfast in our commitment to giving back. Through this strategic alliance, we aim to not only empower individuals but also contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.”

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council members will benefit from a 20% discount on Nasma Luxury Residences services, an affiliate of ATI investments, which specializes in leasing luxury properties and booking holidays, in addition to a 15% discount on property management fees and interior design services.

Moreover, ATI investments will provide a 15% discount on monthly packages for the Hummingbird Early Learning Center, in addition to a 50% discount on registration fees and complimentary school assessments. Meanwhile, Emirates Home Nursing (EHN), which specializes in providing home healthcare services, will provide fixed discounts on the list prices of current services.

In addition, ATI investments will provide 6 free workshops for Council members. The workshops encompass a diverse range of topics, including a high-level educational services offered by the Hummingbird Early Learning Center, innovative solutions tailored for the needs of working parents. Moreover, there will be a workshop focusing on real estate investment strategies curated for female entrepreneurs. Furthermore, participants can look forward to a workshop centered on interior design for home offices, as well as another one dedicated to the art of planning and managing vacations.

The two sides have also agreed that the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will provide support in marketing and promoting the training programs offered by ATI investments amongst Council members. As well as organizing and hosting joint events to enhance communication with Council members and to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of specialists in the fields of real estate management, vacations, and interior design which operate under ATI investments.