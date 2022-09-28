Cairo: Within the framework of Egypt Hosting the COP 27 this year, Informa Markets announced during a press conference that the 31st edition of Egypt Energy Exhibition and Congress will be held from 30 October to 1 November 2022 at Egypt International Exhibition Centre, under the theme of “confident in transitioning into a sustainable future”. The largest event in Africa for energy experts will be organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



Rama Homsi, Exhibition Director, Egypt Energy said, “the exhibition is a great opportunity to discover the latest energy tech solutions from across the globe and offers various investment opportunities that aims to boost the national economy and create more job opportunities”. Moreover, she pointed out that the exhibition aims to shed light on “Going Green” in Egypt within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030 and coinciding with Egypt hosting COP 27 Climate Summit for the first time in Sharm El-Sheikh this November.



At Egypt Energy 2022 a special pavilion will be dedicated for startups and SMEs to showcase more than 10 pioneering technologies and solutions that will help change the face of the energy sector. The exhibition also includes a display of the latest technologies and pioneering energy solutions, with the participation of a stellar line-up of exhibitors from companies specialized in the field, from several participating countries featuring India, Germany, Turkey, Spain, South Korea, Pakistan and Slovakia.



Mrs. Heba Maatouk, Media Office Director, Ministry of Environment, expressed her happiness to participate in Egypt Energy Exhibition 2022 press conference, stressing that Egypt has taken great strides to confront climate change by launching the National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and working on a comprehensive program for energy reform, in addition to the existence of a special program to control industrial pollution, which aims to transform into a green industry. Maatouk also mentioned that COP 27 climate summit agenda will include an energy day to showcase the latest technologies in various energy fields and provide an opportunity for young people to present their innovative ideas.



The exhibition’s agenda encompasses various activities and events related to energy, as the first day includes topics on power generation, transmission & distribution. The second day will tackle sustainability, and the third day will discuss ppp - finance & funding of energy projects. The discussions will be held with the participation of a number of specialists and experts in the different fields of energy, including Dr. Atter Hannoura, Director - PPP Central Unit, Ministry of Finance, Eng. Mohamed Morsy, Country Head Egypt & Yemen, Finance in Motion GMBH, Eng. Ashraf Zeitoun, Team Leader, EBRD – Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) in Egypt. Moreover, Eng. Lamya Abdel Hakim, Head of the Private Projects Sector at the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), Dr. George Wang Chief Technology Officer at Envision Wind Energy and Eng. Eman Rashad, Head of Studies Section for Connecting Private Sector Stations at EETC will join the discussions.



The sectors participating in the exhibition include the entire value chain in the energy sector, starting with transmission and distribution, energy management and consumption, smart solutions, renewables and clean energy, critical and backup power. Moreover, a large number of exhibiting companies specialized in energy, will participate most notably Energya Cables, El Sewedy Helal, Electro Cable Egypt and RGS Egypt. In addition to the participation of the National Bank of Egypt, Al-Ojaimy Industrial Group, the products of the Middle East Specialized Cables, Al Ola for the Manufacture of Electrical Appliances and El-Marwa Renewable Energy.



It is worth mentioning that the atmosphere in Egypt is a source of attraction for foreign and local investments, especially in the fields of renewable energy, and in other various energy fields. The Egyptian government has set among its priorities foreign investment, as in 2017, Egypt issued a historic investment law to encourage international companies to invest in Egypt, as investment in renewable energy currently amounted to about EGP 39.5 billion annually until 2030.

-Ends-