Middle East, Africa and Russia Rheumatology Grand Educational medical summit “MERGE” was launched by AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical company, this summit is in its second edition to raise the standards of care in the management of rheumatic diseases by bringing together the eminent experts from the Middle East, Africa and Russia “MEAR” in a unique multi-format approach exploring new hopes for rheumatic patients, in addition to enhancing cooperation between regional rheumatology societies in these countries.

It is worth noting that the summit also seeks to personalize the educational experience for healthcare providers through plenary sessions and workshops, offering them a valuable knowledge and clinically relevant expertise that can be applied to their practice. The scientific session highlighted leading research, emerging trends and innovations in the field of rheumatology and showcased the best publications presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting.

Dr. Hanan Al-Rayes, President of the Saudi Society of Rheumatology, noted that during MERGE Summit, a strong focus was placed on strengthening ties with rheumatology societies across MEAR, and leveraging collective commitment to achieving better patient outcomes, as it enhanced collaboration with rheumatology experts to establish optimized approaches in disease management, which will definitely impact the rheumatology healthcare community. She added that the Clinical Research Integrated Scientific Program (CRISP) provides a reliable and impactful platform that advances knowledge, planning and execution among researchers. This is achieved in collaboration with esteemed partners such as the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP).

Dr. Gaafar Ragab, President of the Egyptian Society of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology (EGYSIR) said, “On behalf of EGYSIR, I would like to express our pleasure to endorse the Regional MERGE summit in Egypt for the second time. We believe this event as a venue for rheumatology experts to meet, interact and exchange their expertise. It is also an opportunity to plan inter-institutional cooperation. Moreover, the program will feature an updated coverage of cutting-edge science.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the organizers for their excellent work and organization. The topics discussed are highly relevant and directly applicable to our daily practice, which makes the meeting both insightful and practical. As you know, AbbVie is a major player in the field of biotherapy and gives us the opportunity to interact with peers, learn from their experiences and share best practices. Personally, I appreciate the high quality of presentations and discussions which will clarify and influence the best use of biologics in our country.” said Dr. Suhail Alawi, President of La LITAR in his speech.

Dr. Samar Al Emadi, Head of Rheumatology at Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar, stressed the importance of continuous innovation and upscale of rheumatology standard of care, as we experienced exceptional patient care through a groundbreaking virtual reality demonstration, highlighting the real experience and struggles that rheumatology patients face in their daily life. This innovation allows healthcare practitioners to better engage with patients and work to improve their compromised quality of life. It was emphasized that clinical research and real-world evidence are pivotal for enhancing the standards of care and tailoring approaches for local populations.

For his part, Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie's regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, praised the large gathering of this elite group of rheumatology consultants and specialists in MEAR. He also stressed AbbVie’s commitment to helping develop healthcare standards, especially in rheumatic diseases, to improve patient outcomes and provide all support to rheumatologists to help control diseases, especially Axial spondylarthritis. He added that AbbVie emphasizes its support for scientific research, pioneering research, and innovations in the field of rheumatology and other fields.

