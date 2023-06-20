The panel includes Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, pioneering Emirati female aircraft engineer, Professor Tadhg S. O'Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University, and technology and gaming expert Abbas Jaffar Ali, bringing diverse expertise to the evaluation process.

National winners will receive a cash prize of £5,000, alongside high-profile recognition for their idea, whilst the global winner will get £30,000.

Returning to the UAE for the sixth consecutive year, the prestigious James Dyson Award has announced the lineup of distinguished judges for its highly anticipated 2023 edition. This year’s judging panel comprises renowned engineers and influential individuals from the region, who bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to the evaluation process.

The James Dyson Award celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers. The global design competition invites student innovators to present their problem-solving creations to the panel of judges, allowing them to contend for a cash prize of £5,000 and garner recognition during the national selection rounds. Those who emerge victorious in the national heats then advance to the international stage, eagerly awaiting James Dyson's personal selection of the global winner, who will receive £30,000.

Among this year's esteemed judges, Dyson warmly welcomes back Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi, who holds the distinction of being the first Emirati female aircraft engineer. The trailblazer has been a judge since the award was launched in the UAE in 2017, bringing years of expertise and experience to the judging process.

Also returning to the panel is Prof. Tadhg S. O'Donovan, Deputy Vice Principal at Heriot-Watt University. He is an engineer with a diverse background and profound knowledge of energy systems, storage and integration make him an invaluable asset to the panel.

Alongside them, technology and gaming expert Abbas Jaffar Ali joins the judging lineup. Abbas’s knowledge of and passion for technology date back to the era before phones became smart. Having worked with many of the largest tech companies, such as Apple, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony and Huawei, Abbas brings a wealth of insights on the ever-changing technology landscape to the panel.

Offering valuable perspective on the key factors that distinguish an award-winning entry and sharing her anticipation for this year's competition, Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi said: “The award not only serves as an ideal platform for students to showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills but also encourages them to tackle real-world challenges in the field of design engineering. We are on the lookout for innovative ideas and solutions that have the potential to make a lasting impact on industry. Winning this award is more than just a recognition of excellence; it is a testament to the ability to address complex problems with unique and inventive approaches.”

The James Dyson Award presents an incredible opportunity for aspiring student inventors to establish their presence in the field. In addition to securing a substantial cash prize, participants have the chance to garner extensive media coverage that can take their careers to the next level. Winning this prestigious award not only earns the admiration of their peers but also instils in them the confidence necessary to embark on entrepreneurial ventures or attract potential investors. By reaping these remarkable benefits, contestants can redefine their future and set the stage for success.

In 2021 and 2022, the James Dyson Award experienced an extraordinary influx of entries, surpassing previous records. These pivotal years also marked the notable inclusion of the Sustainability category, highlighting a heightened focus on environmentally conscious innovation. In 2023, the competition will once again award a cash prize of £30,000 to the global Sustainability winner.

Currently, the Middle East edition of the James Dyson Award is exclusively hosted in the United Arab Emirates. The entries are evaluated according to a set of criteria that emphasises both technical viability and commercial feasibility. This approach aims to motivate participants to refine their ideas in a manner that supports potential future endeavors to establish their own successful business ventures.

The deadline for entering the award is 19th July. The judges will then engage in thoughtful deliberation to determine the standout inventions, and the announcement of the national winners is scheduled for 13th September. To find out more or submit an entry, visit www.jamesdysonaward.org

Detailed profiles of the judging panel are listed below:

Dr. Eng. Suaad Al Shamsi is an aircraft engineer and aviation advisor who has worked with many leading aviation and engineering companies, including Messier Bugatti, Honeywell, Kunz, Airbus, and Boeing. In addition to her role as Vice President of Shehana, an organization established by HH Sheikha Mouza Al Maktoum to empower women in aviation, she possesses extensive qualifications. These include a DBA and an MBA in Aviation Management, a degree in Aerospace Engineering, and an honorary doctorate recognizing her remarkable contributions to the field. Dr. Al Shamsi is also one of the founders of the Middle East Chapter of Women in Aviation and a member of several industry associations. She is currently an aviation consultant for one of Abu Dhabi’s, biggest aviation project terminals in the UAE, as well as CEO of L2L consultancy.

Prof. Tadhg O'Donovan is the Deputy Vice Principal at Heriot-Watt University in Dubai. He graduated with a PhD from Trinity College Dublin in 2005, and joined Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh in 2007 as a lecturer in Mechanical Engineering. He moved to the Dubai campus of HWU to take on the role of Head of Engineering and Physical Sciences in 2018 and became the Deputy Vice Principal for the campus in 2021 Prof. O’Donovan has a research background in thermal science, which now focuses on solar energy conversion, systems and storage in a range of use scenarios, as well as solar management in other applications. He has published in excess of 80 research papers and has established collaborative links with a number of renewable energy companies.

Abbas Jaffar Ali is a renowned technology and gaming expert, known for his deep knowledge and passion for the field. His journey into the world of technology predates the era of smartphones, showcasing his extensive experience and expertise in the ever-evolving tech landscape. With an impressive portfolio of working with some of the largest tech companies globally, Abbas has collaborated with industry giants including Apple, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, and Huawei. His extensive involvement with these tech leaders has allowed him to gain valuable insights into their products, strategies, and the broader technology industry. Abbas's multifaceted expertise spans across various domains, from software and hardware advancements to cutting-edge gaming technologies. He has a keen eye for recognizing emerging trends, disruptive innovations, and the potential impact of new technologies on consumer experiences.

About the competition

The brief

Devise a solution to a prevalent problem, whether it's a common annoyance in our everyday lives or a pressing global concern. The key aspect is for the solution to be efficient and showcase thoughtful design thinking that tackles sustainability challenges. This could involve incorporating sustainable design, sourcing or manufacturing practices to ensure a more environmentally conscious outcome.

The process

Entries are evaluated first at the national level by a panel of external judges that chooses a national winner and two national runners-up from each operating market. From these winners, a panel of Dyson engineers shortlists 20 entries for the international round. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by James Dyson, founder of Dyson and Provost of the Royal College of Art in London, who selects the international winner, international runners-up and the international Sustainability winner.

Cash prizes

The international winner receives AED 137,760.

The Sustainability winner receives AED 137,760.

The two international runners-up receive AED 22,960.

Each national winner receives AED 22,960.

Sustainability winner

In 2020, the James Dyson Award introduced an additional prize that recognises efforts in sustainability. The Sustainability winner is chosen by Sir James Dyson from the top 20 international finalists. Potential winners of this accolade will have paid close attention to their invention’s part in solving a sustainability-related problem and today’s sustainable agenda. This could be through its materials, design process, manufacturing methods or the problem it is trying to solve.

The deadline to apply:

19th July 2023.

How to enter

Candidates enter through an online application form via the James Dyson Award website.

Entrants should explain what their invention is, how it works and their development process. The best entries solve a real problem, are clearly explained, show iterative development, provide evidence of prototyping and have supporting imagery and a video.

Eligibility criteria

The James Dyson Award runs in 28 countries and regions worldwide. These are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK and USA.

Entrants must be, or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering-/design-related course. This course must be at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award.

In the case of team entries, all members must be, or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate programme at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award. At least one team member must have studied an eligible subject in engineering or design.

Since 2022, those participating in a degree-level apprenticeship at Level 6 or Level 7, and those who have completed said apprenticeship in the past four years, are eligible to enter the award.

Further details can be found on the James Dyson Award website

Contact

For more information, please contact:

Nadia Taha – Nadia.taha@dyson.com

Weber Shandwick – Dyson@webershandwick.com