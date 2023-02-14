Dubai, Middle East — Chevrolet announced today that the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is available in showrooms across the Middle East, offering stunning looks, impressive performance and an enhanced technology suite to its refined driver. Refreshed for 2023, the Chevrolet Blazer is now available in RS trim, offering a practical crossover with sporty styling cues inspired by the iconic Camaro line-up.

“The Chevrolet Blazer is a beloved nameplate across the Middle East, carving out a niche for the driver looking to transition to a practical, family car without having to compromise on sporty style and performance,” said Suzie Guzzo, Chief Marketing Officer, General Motors, Africa and Middle East. “Refreshed for 2023, the Blazer levels up on technology that comes as standard and doubles down on the athletic looks and performance offered with the RS trim, delivering on what our local customers expect from an outstanding Chevrolet crossover.”

Chevrolet Blazer has long been known for its head-turning good looks which have been amplified for 2023 in Chevy’s legendary sport and performance trim, RS. Fresh for 2023, the Blazer has a new front fascia and grille design to emphasize the sleek look, punctuated by new LED headlamps and LED daytime driving lights and taillamps, giving it an athletic look from all angles.

The 2023 Blazer is also available in two new exterior colors, Radiant Red and Sterling Gray Metal, while two new interior combinations, Jet Black with Red leather accents and Jet Black and Nightshift Blue with perforated leather-appointed seating, continue the sporty vibe to the 2023 Blazer’s cockpit.

The exterior of the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is defined by strong lines, emphasizing the coiled power and performance under the hood. Delivering a superb blend of performance and efficiency, the 2023 Blazer is available with a 3.6L engine, mated with an advanced 9-speed transmission unlocks up to 308 HP. Available in both FWD and AWD as well as new aluminum wheels in 20-inch iterations, for a smooth drive, every time.

The technology packed into the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer has been further enhanced, for more seamless connectivity between driver and machine. A 10-inch-diagonal HD color touchscreen loaded with the premium Chevrolet infotainment system2 come as standard, along with crisp, clear sound from Bose Premium Speaker System.

Offering more protection than ever before, the Chevy Safety Assist package4 comes standard, offering outstanding tech to keep driver and passengers safe including Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer is now available in dealerships and online, at participating Shop Click Drive dealers, in the Middle East. For more information, please visit Chevrolet Arabia.

² Chevrolet Infotainment System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

3 The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and other require a special adapter/ back cover. For a list of GM wireless charging-compatible mobile devices see my.chevrolet.com/learn/About/wireless-charging. If your device is not on this list, please consult your carrier.

⁴ Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for more important feature limitations and information.

