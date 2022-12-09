Accelerate research and development for the region

The facility in Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) is set to boost national and international drug security efforts

Abu Dhabi, UAE: - Hayat Biotech, the UAE based biotechnology leader, announced the completion of construction of its purpose-built Life Sciences Park. The state-of-the-art facility is in the Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The new plant is a research and development hub for advanced clinical research, biotechnology R&D, and vaccine and pharmaceutical production.

Hayat Biotech's flagship facility features 55,000 square meters of Greenfield production, a fully automated warehouse with a storage capacity of 72 million doses of products, a high final production capacity of 200 million doses per year, and a global distribution space. The laboratories and technical workspaces at the facility support advanced research and development capabilities to deliver world-class science and the production of innovative therapies.

Completion of the premises marks a significant milestone for Hayat Biotech's global expansion. The Life Sciences Park will solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a global frontrunner in modern medicine and research, aligned with UAE's long-term vision of building its biotechnology and life sciences capabilities.

The completion of construction ceremony of Life Sciences Park was held in the presence of HE Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention in the UAE, Mr. Liu Jinghzen, Chairman of Sinopharm Group, Mr. Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, HE Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector of UAE Ministry of Health, Mr. Zhu Jingjin, Chairman of Hayat Biotech, HE Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO of G42, Dr Asma Al Mannaei, Director of Healthcare Quality at Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Dr Omar Najim, Director of Executive Affairs at Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Hongbin Cong, CEO of Hayat Biotech and Naser Al Yammahi, Deputy CEO of Hayat Biotech.

Hongbin Cong, CEO of Hayat Biotech, said, "Completing our state-of-the-art facility is an accomplishment and the embodiment of visionary leadership that was only made possible with the support of the UAE leadership and our shareholders, G42 and Sinopharm CNBG. Their unwavering support will lead to enormous medical contributions critical to strengthening the capital's life science capabilities, further expanding the delivery of biopharmaceutical products and supporting national and global well-being."

Naser Al Yammahi, Deputy CEO of Hayat Biotech, said, "Hayat Biotech's Life Sciences Park is a testament to how far we have come not only as a company but as a nation, moving towards innovation and knowledge sharing in the healthcare sector. Communities worldwide face multiple health crises and challenges, and we are working to continuously advance modern medicine and research to improve the healthcare ecosystem. Abu Dhabi is a strategic location and the perfect gateway to facilitate the safe distribution of our products to the world."

With the UAE serving as a major center of healthcare advancement progress, the nation is increasingly becoming a leading hub for medication distribution, transport, and logistics to reach world markets and contribute to improving global health.

Hayat Biotech, a joint venture between G42 and Sinopharm CNBG, merges pharmaceutical expertise, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing to deliver preventative medication and supports the healthcare industry to safeguard human and animal well-being.

About Hayat Biotech

Hayat Biotech was established in 2021 as a joint venture between research-driven pharmaceutical company Sinopharm CNBG and leading Abu Dhabi based Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing company, G42

CNBG and G42 have continuously pushed the boundaries of science and technology by developing holistic and scalable technology solutions in healthcare. When CNBG’s 100 years of medical expertise joined forces with G42’s technological know-how, Hayat Biotech was born as a UAE-based Biotechnology entity to bring the power and knowledge of two great nations in a relentless pursuit to break the barriers of science.

Created with an aim to deliver innovative biotechnological capabilities to the globe, today we aim to consistently challenge the barriers of science in our determination to elevate the standards of life.

For enquiries, please email communications@HayatBiotech.com