Muscat: In a landmark achievement for Oman’s fintech sector, Thawani Pay has officially become the first fintech company in the Sultanate licensed by Visa to issue credit cards, marking a new era in the nation’s digital financial evolution. The milestone was celebrated at an exclusive signing ceremony held in Muscat, attended by senior representatives from Visa and Thawani Pay

The event highlighted Thawani Pay’s commitment to innovation and financial inclusion as it continues to redefine digital payment solutions in Oman. Through this licensing, Thawani Pay will soon introduce a new line of Visa-powered credit cards, providing customers with a seamless digital experience, global acceptance, and enhanced security features—fully integrated within Thawani’s smart payment platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Majid Al Amri, CEO of Thawani Pay, stated, “This milestone represents a defining moment for Thawani Pay and for Oman’s fintech journey. Being licensed by Visa to issue credit cards not only positions Thawani Pay as a trusted player in the region’s digital payments landscape but also reflects our strategic vision to make financial services simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Our goal has always been to bridge innovation with inclusion—empowering individuals and businesses with digital solutions that enhance everyday life. We are proud to lead this transformation and to collaborate with Visa in shaping a future where Oman stands at the forefront of financial technology.”

Nasser Bdeir, Visa’s Country Manager for Oman, commented: "Thawani Pay’s milestone marks an exciting step forward for Oman’s fintech landscape. It reflects the country’s growing appetite for digital‑first solutions and the strength of local innovation. At Visa, we’re proud to be an enabler of that momentum by helping expand access to secure, reliable, and seamless digital payments across the region."

The event also showcased the shared commitment between Thawani Pay and Visa to promote digital literacy, financial inclusion, and consumer empowerment through technology-led initiatives. The soon-to-be-launched Visa credit cards will provide users with comprehensive digital onboarding experience, allowing them to apply, manage, and monitor their credit activity seamlessly through Thawani’s mobile platform.

With this milestone, Thawani Pay reinforces its position as a leading Omani fintech innovator, consistently delivering solutions that align with the Oman Vision 2040 for economic diversification and technological advancement. The company’s continued collaboration with global partners such as Visa highlights its role in shaping the future of payments where convenience, trust, and innovation converge.