Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, and “Radisson Hotel Group”, have announced the launch of new services for the visitors of the Holy City of Makkah, during Restatex Real Estate Exhibition, which is taking place in Riyadh from 18th to 21st February 2024.

The “Radisson Hotel Group” will manage both the “Radisson Hotel & Residences”, which has more than 600 hotel rooms and hotel residential units, and the “Park Inn - Radisson Hotel”, which has more than 300 hotel rooms, both located at the Thakher Makkah project.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, and Ferran Brufau, General Manager & District Director Riyadh at Radisson Hotel Group.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, commented: “We take pride in this collaboration, which holds great importance for Thakher project as a prominent tourist destination in the Holy City. This announcement also demonstrates the important role Thakher Makkah project plays as a contributor to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030, and aligns with our ongoing efforts to fulfill the aspirations of investors, visitors, pilgrims, Umrah performers, and all those who come to Makkah.”

It is noteworthy that Thakher Makkah project first phase is almost completed.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn - Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of rooms number.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.