Jeddah: "Thakher" Investment and real estate development company, the leading developer of infrastructure and master plan of "Thakher Makkah" project, has signed an agreement with "Adeer Real Estate", one of the leading companies in the real estate marketing sector in the Kingdom, to market and sell the lands of "Thakher Makkah" project in the holy city of Makkah.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Hattan Samman, Executive Vice President of the Commercial Sector at Thakher Real Estate Development Company, and Mr. Sulaiman Al Harbi, Executive Vice President of Adeer Real Estate Company.

On this occasion, Mr. Hattan Samman voiced his happiness in cooperating with "Adeer Real Estate" Company, providing high-quality integrated real estate services. He pointed out that this agreement enhances the company's efforts to meet the needs of customers by providing them with the best solutions, real estate services and products.

On his part, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Harbi said: "We are pleased today to sign the agreement with "Thakher" Company, the master developer of one of the most important projects in Makkah Al-Mukarramah. He stressed that this agreement is one of the agreements that enhance Adeer's pioneering position in the real estate marketing sector in the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that project’s first phase of Thakher Makkah project, including the infrastructure, is almost completed, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024. Thakher Makkah project has recently obtained an off-plan sale license from the Off-Plan Sale Committee at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project spans over an area of 320,000 sq m. Upon completion, the project will include about 100 land plots for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of room numbers.

It is worth mentioning that "Adeer Real Estate" is currently leading the real estate scene in the Kingdom, after its success in implementing its strategic plans that were built on the basis of commitment. It adopted innovation and development, to provide quality real estate products, considering the highest international standards that meet the needs of the market, and contribute to promoting the urban renaissance which our country is experiencing in order to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, developed by Thakher Development Company. The company aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah. The company's vision is to contribute to the sustainable development of Makkah and to become the preferred destination for visitors in the Holy City.

Thakher Makkah project will provide 15,000 direct jobs and 18,000 indirect jobs, while the total value of the project is 26 billion Saudi riyals. The project participates in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 about enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers and enriching their experience, in addition to promoting the real estate and economic development of the city and enabling those wishing to own a unique property within an integrated community with services, a vibrant and safe environment and close to the Grand Mosque