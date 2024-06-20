An estimated 1 in 2 diabetics suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy with 80% of patients remaining undiagnosed & suffering in silence

Drive towards creating awareness on the importance of early diagnosis for improved treatment outcomes and Quality of Life

United Arab Emirates: P&G Health, makers of Neurobion, commemorated Neuropathy Awareness Week for the 3rd consecutive year in the region, with an innovative collaboration with Pharmacies across UAE and Saudi Arabia to help people #KnowtheSigns and #TesttheSigns of Peripheral Neuropathy and Vitamin B Deficiency.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) and neuropathic pain are highly prevalent in general population with an estimated 1 in 2 diabetics1 suffering from Peripheral Neuropathy. Peripheral Neuropathy affects 34–35% of UAE population2 with diabetes, while painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy is seen in over 65% of the patients with Diabetes in Saudi Arabia3.

PN including Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) is the result of damage to the nerves impacting quality of life of people as they are not able to go about their daily lives as comfortably. Symptoms include numbness, tingling, cramps, and muscle weakness, starting in the hands and feet and extending to upper parts of the limbs.

Along with Diabetes, B vitamin deficiency and aging are other high-risk factors leading to peripheral nerve damage.

Tarek Abdelaziz, Vice President- P&G Health (Middle East & Africa), shared, “Pharmacies play an important role as the first point of contact in a consumer's healthcare journey. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring awareness and testing closer to our consumers to help them take the first step in understanding Peripheral Neuropathy and Vitamin B Deficiency. Consumers visiting pharmacies can step into our interactive Neurobion Kiosks and take a simple ‘Touch Test’ to test for symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy & Vitamin B Deficiency and how it can be managed.”

Sufferers of PN report impact on their quality of life including reduced physical abilities and poor sleep. If PN is not diagnosed and treated in early stages, it usually progresses into neuropathic pain which can lead to several comorbidities which significantly impact the patient’s quality of life, social life and working life4. These include depression, sleep disturbances, anxiety which also require treatment adding to the economic burden of the patient.

According to Ahmad Mousa, Medical & Technical Affairs Lead - Neurobion Middle East, “There’s plenty one can do to help prevent peripheral neuropathy or stop it getting worse such as making healthy lifestyle choices. A healthy balanced diet including plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grain foods, and low-fat protein is good for your nerves. Exercising for 30 to 60 minutes 3 or more times a week (with your doctor’s approval) is another way of boosting your overall health and wellbeing, as well as your nerve health. Your doctor may also advise taking neurotropic B vitamins that is effectively proven in combination with other therapies or lifestyle changes to support your nerve health. Vitamins B1, B6, and B12 play essential roles in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. Vitamin B1 provides energy to the nerves, vitamin B6 helps with signal transmission in nerves, while vitamin B12 helps with neuronal regeneration.”

Neurobion - from P&G Health- is well established and trusted by doctors around the world with a combination of vitamins B1, B6 and B12 that is scientifically proven to help repair nerve damage, restore nerve function and regenerate nerves to relieve neuropathy symptoms.

“Diagnosing Peripheral Neuropathy is an unmet need. 80% of patients remain undiagnosed5 & are suffering in silence even when symptoms are painful. We are thankful to our Pharmacy partners for joining hands with us during Neuropathy Awareness Week to help people better understand the condition by shedding light on daily struggles and symptoms. Not many people are aware that early diagnosis can help enable better treatment outcomes and better quality of life, and damaged nerves can be regenerated if nerve damage has not progressed too far,” added Mr. Abdelaziz.

To find out more about Peripheral Neuropathy and Neurobion, visit https://www.neurobion.com/ar_AE/home.html

Disclaimer: Indications of Neurobion may differ in different countries, please check with your local healthcare professionals for more information.

