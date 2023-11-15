As South Africa’s third largest city with a population of over three million people, home to thriving digitally connected enterprises and a key South African manufacturing hub, Durban is experiencing demand for additional data centre capacity and thus a logical destination for Teraco’s continued investment into data centre infrastructure on the African continent.

Situated on Durban’s north coast, Teraco DB1 is a strategic interconnection hub on the African subsea cable map with direct access to the Seacom, EASSy, MÉTISS, and soon-to-be-deployed 2Africa cable systems that connect the east coast of Africa.

Teraco’s DB1 facility is connected to the Teraco campus in Isando, Johannesburg, through a wide choice of carriers via diverse regional fibre routes enabling clients to increase the number of partners they connect with and expand their reach into new markets. Teraco’s DB1 facility offers clients secure colocation and interconnection services and the ability to leverage Teraco’s digital hubs in Johannesburg directly.

The newly expanded facility supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud service providers for data centre capacity. DB1 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa. The expansion has doubled DB1’s capacity to 2.2 megawatts (MW) of critical power load. The facility now comprises 5,800 square metres of building structure accommodating over 700 racks.

The DB1 facility provides enterprises with direct access to Platform Teraco, a rich ecosystem of over 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 100 managed service providers, and direct peering at NAPAfrica, Africa’s largest Internet exchange point.

DB1 is the latest expansion for Teraco’s growing data centre platform. It takes critical power load capacity at Teraco facilities to 186MW, which includes the Isando Campus JB1/JB3/JB5 (70MW), Bredell Campus JB2/JB4 (64MW), Cape Town Campus CT1/CT2 (50MW), and Durban (2MW).

Organisations working to accelerate their digital transformation use Teraco to scale their IT infrastructure dynamically, adopt hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and interconnect with strategic business partners within the Platform Teraco ecosystem of global and local clients.

Key facts DB1

DB1 comprises 5,800 square metres of building structure serviced by 4 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of utility power supply and provides 2.2MW of critical power load.

Strategically located in Durban on the east coast of South Africa with 3,000 interconnects.

DB1 expansion significantly adds to South and sub-Saharan Africa’s data centre infrastructure.

DB1 will augment the existing portfolio of ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO50001, ISO14001, PCI-DSS and ISAE3402-certified data centre facilities.

About Teraco

Teraco, a leading carrier-neutral colocation provider in Africa, is the first provider of highly resilient, vendor-neutral data environments in sub-Saharan Africa. With its world-class data centre infrastructure and network-dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African Internet’s backbone and is essential to the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy. Teraco is part-owned by Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) – offering customers a global data centre platform designed to enable digital businesses to scale within a highly connected data community across 300+ data centres in 50+ metros and 27 countries on six continents – and a consortium of private equity investors, including Berkshire Partners LLC and Permira.

For more information, please visit teraco.co.za or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture™ (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

