​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Tenami Capital, the DIFC-headquartered revenue-based investment platform, has today announced the successful exit of its inaugural investment in YOUGotaGift, the leading digital gift card marketplace in the Middle East. The exit represents a significant milestone for both parties, highlighting the potential of the innovative equity version of revenue-based financing in driving growth for regional businesses and delivering exceptional returns for investors.

Tenami Capital was established on the basis of a pioneering vision: to provide regional entrepreneurs with non-dilutive, revenue-linked, growth capital and to solve for the problem of exits in the venture capital industry. Tenami Capital’s inaugural investment in YOUGotaGift was structured to provide additional working capital to support the company’s deeper regional expansion, largely driven by faster growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the investment period, YOUGotaGift witnessed strong growth, achieved enhanced profitability and cemented its position as a regional leader in the digital gift card market.

Tenami Capital's investment partnership with YOUGotaGift highlights its commitment to empowering high-quality entrepreneurs and businesses. In July 2023, Tenami Capital announced its second investment in Golden Scent, the market leading e-commerce platform for fragrance and beauty products in the MENA region, and ambitious plans for further investments in 2024.

Zohaib Patel, Managing Partner, Tenami Capital, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our investment in YOUGotaGift, having generated over 20% net IRR for our investors within two years, and having demonstrated the transformative potential of our non-dilutive growth capital in driving sustainable growth for innovative businesses in our region. Our partnership with YOUGotaGift has been instrumental in showcasing the effectiveness of Tenami Capital’s investment philosophy and approach. We extend our gratitude to Husain Makiya and the team at YOUGotaGift for their trust and are pleased to have a played a part in the company’s journey thus far.”

“Our successful partnership with Tenami Capital has been instrumental in fueling our expansion and accelerating our path to success,” added Husain Makiya, Co-Founder and CEO of YOUGotaGift. The unique and innovative revenue-based investment structure provided us with the flexibility and support we needed to achieve our objectives, and we are grateful for Tenami Capital's collaborative approach throughout our journey together.”

