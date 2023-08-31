Dubai, UAE:— Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced web application and API scanning in Tenable Nessus Expert, new features that provide simple and comprehensive vulnerability scanning for modern web applications and APIs.

Web application and API scanning in Nessus Expert are dynamic application security testing (DAST) features that enable security practitioners to proactively identify and assess web applications and APIs for known vulnerabilities. This includes OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities in custom application code and known vulnerabilities found in third-party components.

Backed by Tenable Research, Nessus provides broad and accurate vulnerability coverage for web applications and APIs – spanning web application servers, content management systems, web frameworks, programming languages and JavaScript libraries. The result is fewer false positives and negatives, ensuring security practitioners know the true risks in their applications.

“Web applications are under siege and the security practitioners in charge of protecting them face numerous challenges,” said Glen Pendley, chief technology officer, Tenable. “With Nessus Expert – the gold standard in vulnerability assessment – we’re tackling the crux of these challenges head on by widening visibility into web applications and APIs. Whether the apps are running on-prem or in the public cloud, Nessus Expert assesses their exposures and provides security practitioners, consultants and pentesters with actionable results quickly.”

Nessus Expert is the industry’s first vulnerability assessment solution that spans traditional IT assets and the dynamic modern attack surface, including the external attack surface, cloud infrastructure and now, web applications and APIs. This new feature and functionality enables security practitioners to:

Set-up new web app and API scans and easily generate comprehensive results

Rapidly discover known vulnerabilities and cyber hygiene issues using predefined scan templates for SSL/TLS certificates and HTTP header misconfigurations

Identify all web applications, APIs and underlying components owned by a given organization

Confidently and safely scan environments without disruptions or delays

More information on Nessus Expert is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/nessus

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

