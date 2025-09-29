DUBAI, UAE — Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today confirmed its participation at GITEX Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 – 17 2025. Tenable will be located at Booth H25-D20 in Cybersecurity Hall, Hall 25. The company will showcase its leading AI-powered Tenable One Exposure Management Platform.

Effective exposure management is crucial for a unified view of the entire attack surface, enabling security teams to identify attack paths and prioritize weaknesses based on their impact on an organization. Tenable's platform helps isolate and eliminate priority cyber exposures, from IT infrastructure to cloud environments, AI, web apps, critical infrastructure and more. This is especially important as countries in the region, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are pursuing ambitious digital transformation and "smart city" initiatives as part of their 2030 and 2033 economic agendas.

“Technology is a central pillar in achieving the goals of both the Dubai Economic Agenda "D33" and Saudi Vision 2030. As digital transformation accelerates, so does the risk of cyber exposure. Organizations must reframe how they think about these risks if they’re to protect their businesses from attacks,” said Maher Jadallah, Vice President, Middle East & North Africa, Tenable. “The traditional approach of using scattered, siloed products has left many struggling against a fragmented attack surface. At GITEX, we’ll show how organizations are regaining control of their environments with a unified approach to security, and proactively addressing their risk."

For more information about Tenable and its solutions visit www.tenable.com.

