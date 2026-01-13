Dubai, UAE - Temu, the global online marketplace, has opened its platform to sellers in the United Arab Emirates, offering new growth opportunities for local businesses while enabling faster delivery and expanding product variety for UAE consumers.

Temu’s Local Seller Program is active in more than 30 markets, including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Japan. The rollout in the UAE marks the latest step in Temu’s efforts to support local businesses and improve the consumer experience for shoppers. UAE-registered businesses that have locally stocked inventory can now tap Temu as a new low-cost channel to reach millions of customers.

“With our local-to-local initiative, we aim to create new growth opportunities for UAE businesses, while giving consumers access to a wider selection of affordable, quality products with faster delivery,” said a Temu spokesperson.

Temu launched in the UAE in September 2023 and quickly gained traction among consumers attracted by its wide assortment and affordable pricing. According to Similarweb, Temu ranked as the top shopping app on Android in the UAE, based on the latest usage rank analysis published on January 1, 2026.

About Temu

