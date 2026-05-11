Dubai, UAE – Telr, a licensed Payments Acquirer operating under the Central Bank of the UAE's regulations, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Geidea, a key player in the UAE’s fintech ecosystem. This collaboration brings together advanced payment capabilities and a rapidly expanding merchant network, paving the way for more powerful digital payment solutions and a unified, seamless merchant experience across the region.

Telr powers merchants with its fully proprietary payment gateway, advanced acquiring infrastructure, and industry-leading omnichannel capabilities, delivering fast, secure, and high-performance payment acceptance across every touchpoint. Built on a robust and scalable technology stack, Telr enables real-time approvals, seamless orchestration, and complete control over the entire payment journey. Geidea’s intelligent POS solutions extend these capabilities into physical retail, creating one unified, reliable, and frictionless commerce experience across online and in-store environments.

Khalil Alami, Founder and CEO of Telr, commented on the collaboration, saying, “This partnership marks a defining step in reshaping the region’s payments landscape and reinforces Telr’s leadership in powering modern commerce.” Alami added, “Our proprietary technology delivers faster, smarter, and seamless experiences across every channel, while Geidea extends this strength into physical retail, creating one unified, future-ready ecosystem built for growth in a digital-first economy."

Pankaj Kundra, CEO of Geidea added “At Geidea, we are committed to simplifying and enhancing the way businesses accept and manage payments. Our collaboration with Telr brings together complementary strengths to create a seamless, unified commerce ecosystem that empowers merchants with greater flexibility, deeper insights, and the ability to scale with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

By leading this collaboration, Telr reinforces its position as a key player in shaping the region’s payments ecosystem and delivering enhanced value to merchants, customers, and the broader market.

About Telr:

Established in 2014, Telr, the UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider, offers a unique platform that enables payment processing in over 120 currencies and 30 languages across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan, with the highest level of security. Telr provides access to all payment methods through a single integration, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, UnionPay, JCB, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, PayPal, SADAD, Mada, STC Pay, and Urpay.

With its one-stop mindset, Telr expanded its services to offer a comprehensive solution for the e-commerce industry. It covers various financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and Telr Finance, a merchant financing program. Telr is the first company in MENA to be certified with PCI DSS Level 1 and NESA standards and is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE for Retail Payment Services. It is also certified as a Payment Technical Service Provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, authorized by Sama.

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About Geidea

Geidea is a leading technology firm operating in the fintech space by offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals and business management solutions for the retail and digital commerce sectors, currently serving over 650,000 merchants worldwide. The company is expanding internationally with operations in the UAE and Egypt. Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah AlOthman, the group is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where AlOthman continues to serve as the Executive Chairperson.

Geidea believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission of empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage and grow their businesses, which is at the heart of what Geidea does. The group received an official certification as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) in all of its offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and India where it employs more than 2300 team members.

For more information, visit us at https://geidea.net/ae/en/