NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - NEOM and TELFAZ11 have announced a pivotal partnership that will see the creation of up to 9 TV and film productions over the next 3 years.

The collaboration between NEOM and TELFAZ11 will accelerate the growth of NEOM’s media industries ecosystem, ensuring a rich pipeline of productions, including 2 feature films and 1 series currently in development under the new arrangement. Today’s announcement follows a recent drumbeat of high profile TELFAZ11 successes, including the debut of its latest theatrical feature film ‘Sattar,’ which has become the highest grossing Saudi film of all time.

In addition to productions, TELFAZ11 also plans to establish a physical presence at NEOM by opening offices this year in NEOM’s media hub. This new office will complement the TELFAZ11’s existing offices in Riyadh and Dubai. NEOM will also leverage TELFAZ11’s new NEOM offices to diversify its industry learning activities and multi-disciplinary talent development programs, creating a vibrant talent pool across the value chain and strong career pathways for graduates.

Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at NEOM, said: “Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that supports the region’s industry to compete and succeed globally. This partnership with TELFAZ11 complements and accelerates. This partnership, coupled with our evolving infrastructure, crew depth, industry learning programs, and highly competitive incentive scheme shows we are well on our way to achieving these goals.”

Alaa Faden, CEO and Co-Founder of TELFAZ11 added, “We couldn’t be more honored to be at the center of NEOM’s next-generation media and entertainment ecosystem. TELFAZ11 has consistently operated on the leading edge of innovation, from launching the first Netflix partnership in the region to leveraging our powerful social media presence. And this new partnership with NEOM is yet another milestone in that effort.”

NEOM has provided the backdrop for 30 productions in the last 18 months, including Rupert Wyatt’s ‘Desert Warrior’, starring Anthony Mackie and Sir Ben Kingsley; ‘Dunki’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shahrukh Khan; local acclaimed Saudi feature ‘Within Sand’ directed by Moe Alatawi; the first regional reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island;’ and ‘Rise of The Witches’, the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show. MBC’s ‘Exceptional,’ a 200-episode-per-year TV drama series, is set to begin shooting in July.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

ABOUT TELFAZ11

Telfaz11 is a creative media studio with offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE specializing in locally-relevant entertainment content from the Middle East.

Led by a passionate team of storytellers and social influencers, the company specializes in digital content creation (Digital Originals) and client led commercial productions (Creative House), as well as a unique offering of premium long-form series, movies and feature films (Premium Content).

Combining narratives drawn from local culture with elements of comedy that resonate strongly with both regional and global audiences, Telfaz11’s innovative approach has attracted a devoted and growing fan base in the region and beyond.

Drawing from more than a decade of being a creative culture catalyst, the company is now leveraging its distinctive brand of influential and engaging storytelling to unlock the potential of Saudi Arabia’s creative economy.