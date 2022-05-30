UAE: With over 20 years of experience serving the public and private sectors in the MENA, Telephony Communications Technologies (TCT), leaders in ICT, Ai, IoT and Mobility, Cloud, BBS and Energy solutions and services, has appointed Dubai-based independent communications agency, ALISA PR to manage its PR operations in sync with the Group’s vision and business objectives. ALISA PR takes up the post with immediate effect to create awareness of the brand’s offerings and activities in the UAE.

An ISO certified company, TCT team is comprised of over 200 employees and professionals committed to delivering state-of-the art Telecom technology. Telephony partnered with, major telecom operators in the region including Etisalat, Du, Ooredoo, STC, Oman Broadband, OmanTel and Vodafone, leading networking vendors like Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson etc. and with strategic manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe to offer custom developed end to end IOT, Ai Solutions, Mobility and Smart City Programs. TCT’s mission is to provide cost-effective IOT, ICT and ELV solutions and Telecom and IT software products to a diverse portfolio of clients.

Mr. Shefiq Abdulla, CEO at TCT said, “Over the last 20 years, we have emerged as a leading excellence awards ICT solutions provider and consultancy in the MENA region with exciting next level plans launching soon. As we assessed PR agencies, ALISA PR by far demonstrated a clear understanding of our brief and was the exceptional choice to enhance TCT’s brand image. I am very excited about the prospect of working together and anticipate a highly successful collaboration.”

Ms. Alisa D’souza, Founder and PR Consultant said, "We help our clients evolve, promote and protect their brands. ICT is one of the leading players and fastest growing Telecom and IT support solutions with a global outlook and reach providing cost effective customer services. We are privileged to represent them and look forward to continuing to build its credibility and announce their exciting upcoming plans in the region.”

About ALISA PR

Based in Dubai, ALISA PR is an independent specialized PR and Digital Marketing agency offering innovative solutions on practices of Truth, Trust and Transparency based on strategic, creative and management excellence. With a rich portfolio across multi-national, local, and regional brands, ALISA PR brings in a perfect blend of professionalism, strategic perspective, extensive knowledge of the region’s media industry, client relationship management and team leadership. For more information, please visit www.alisapr.com

About Telephony Communications Technologies (TCT)

With over 20 years’ experience in the MENA region, Telephony Communication Technologies is an ISO certified, award winning leader and expert providers in communication services & solutions in Telecom Technology, ICT, IOT and Mobility, Cloud, BBS, and Energy solutions. TCT has a strong staff strength of over 200 professionals and partnerships with leading telecom and networking vendors and operators including Etisalat, Du, Ooredoo, Vodafone, Oman Broadband, Huawei, and Nokia etc. and serving Government and Corporate sectors in the region. For more information, please visit www.telephonyme.com