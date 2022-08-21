Amman: Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, announces the signature of a strategic collaboration agreement with Orange Jordan, the leading operator of integrated communications services and one of Orange Group’s subsidiaries, to create a highly reliable terrestrial system connecting Iraq to Europe through Jordanian and Egyptian territories.

The new system will commercially be named “Cairo Amman Baghdad System” or “CAB System”. It falls in line with both operators' strategies to extend their footprints to the Middle East market generally, and to the Iraqi market specifically, for the purpose of providing state-of-the-art telecommunications and connectivity solutions. The system will capitalize on Telecom Egypt’s position, international assets, and facilities as well as Orange Jordan’s fully diversified infrastructure in Jordan. Integrating the companies’ distinguished and robust networks will offer reliable, low latency internet connectivity services through highly resilient, diverse routes to meet Iraq’s growing market demand.

CAB System will be ready for service in the third quarter of 2022. Once launched, it will be the most advanced, scalable gateway and express route connecting Iraq to Europe using the companies’ networks.

Adel Hamed, Telecom Egypt’s Managing Director and CEO, commented:

“We are pleased to be part of this new solution in collaboration with Orange Jordan. The new CAB System will enrich user experience for the Iraqi market by serving it through a new, highly resilient, and completely diverse route. Telecom Egypt and Orange Group are strategic partners, and we are very proud of the special relationship with Orange Jordan that is reflected in this collaboration agreement between the two companies.”

Thierry Marigny, Orange Jordan CEO, said:

“The CAB System is a true game changer for creating new routes reaching the Iraqi market. This strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt will enable us to serve this rapidly growing market with new, highly reliable terrestrial routes that connect Iraq to Europe seamlessly. Orange Jordan is proud to be part of the CAB System, which will contribute to an enhanced, high-speed highway between Europe and Iraq, affirming its position as a responsible digital leader.”

