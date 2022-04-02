Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, announces that EG-IX, the first open access internet exchange in Egypt, is live and available for customers as of today. The new Internet Exchange, powered by AMS-IX, is intended to enhance the digital experience of internet users in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East.

EG-IX is hosted inside Telecom Egypt’s largest certified tier III data center located in Smart Village in West Cairo and named Regional Data Hub (RDH). RDH is connected with advanced fully meshed network securing the access to 14 submarine cable systems, to be increased to 18 cable systems by 2025.

EG-IX is based on the IX-as-a-Service (IXaaS) solution offered by AMS-IX, the world leading interconnection platform service provider, and will act as an open access Internet Exchange Platform for large content delivery network, application and cloud providers and telecom carriers who are looking to enhance the digital experience of end customers in MEA region.

IXaaS solution supports Telecom Egypt to set up and run a state-of-the-art internet exchange point in Egypt capitalizing on more than 25 years of AMS-IX’s experience in such field.

EG-IX Platform will support Telecom Egypt in its efforts to improve the quality of internet services in Egypt. Moreover, this exchange point will strengthen Egypt’s position as an international connectivity hub, further highlighting the potential of the growing digital sector in the region.

The Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Mr. Adel Hamed, commented: "We are pleased to announce that EG-IX, which is hosted within the RDH, the largest tier III certified data center in Egypt is going live now in partnership with AMS-IX. The launch of the EG-IX platform will support Egypt’s digital transformation plans. This step will not only enhance the country’s internet ecosystem, but also support the ongoing regional efforts to establish a regional digital ecosystem that aggregates internet traffic from Africa and the Middle East."

Peter van Burgel, AMS-IX CEO, said: “The launch of EG-IX is a great milestone for AMS-IX, Telecom Egypt and the Internet community. This new Internet Exchange will enable networks from all over the world to directly connect and exchange traffic, which will lower the cost of peering, reduce latency, and enhance the quality of the Internet for countless end users.”

About Telecom Egypt

Telecom Egypt is the first integrated telecom operator in Egypt providing all telecom services to its customers including fixed and mobile voice and data services. Telecom Egypt has a long history serving Egyptian customers for over 160 years maintaining a leadership position in the Egyptian telecom market by offering its enterprise and consumer customers the most advanced technology, reliable infrastructure solutions and the widest network of submarine cables. Aside from its mobile operation "WE", the company owns a 45% stake in Vodafone Egypt. Telecom Egypt’s shares and GDRs (Ticker: ETEL.CA; TEEG.LN) are traded on The Egyptian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. Please refer to Telecom Egypt’s full financial disclosure on ir.te.eg

About AMS-IX

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for more than 25 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 10 Terabit per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world. AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.