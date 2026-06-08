Cairo, Egypt – Telda and Mastercard have joined forces to introduce a new integrated solution in Egypt, seamlessly connecting everyday payments and investment wallets within the Telda app, marking a major step toward a fully unified digital ecosystem.

Leveraging Mastercard’s advanced technology, Telda is transforming financial services into an experience that is inclusive, accessible, and seamlessly integrated. This collaboration democratizes access to the capital market, empowering new customer segments without requiring advanced financial expertise and advancing Egypt’s vision for digital financial transformation.

With just a national ID, users can open an investment account instantly. The platform offers a fully integrated digital ecosystem where they can track market prices, execute transactions, and fund their investment wallets anytime. Profits are immediately available, transferred directly to the Telda card without delays or fees, giving users the flexibility to spend, save, or withdraw cash effortlessly.

Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda, stated: “Telda was founded with a bold vision to redefine the financial services experience. Today, the integration of daily payments, and the investment wallet within a single app through our collaboration with Mastercard marks a significant leap forward, giving individuals immediate control over their money. We are proud to collaborate with Mastercard, whose continuous support has been instrumental in turning this vision into reality and empowering users to build their wealth effectively and sustainably.”

Mohamed Assem, country manager for Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria at Mastercard, commented: “Our collaboration with Telda marks a transformative step for Egypt’s financial landscape. By embedding Mastercard’s digital capabilities within Telda’s platform, we are creating a seamless bridge between everyday payments and investment opportunities, empowering users to manage, grow, and access their wealth instantly. Together, we are redefining financial inclusion and supporting Egypt’s vision for a fully digital, unified financial ecosystem.”

By combining Telda’s innovation with Mastercard’s global network and expertise, this collaboration reflects a broader commitment to supporting the growth of Egypt’s fintech ecosystem. As the sector evolves, access to the right expertise, technologies, and collaborations will be key to enabling fintechs to scale and deliver meaningful impact.