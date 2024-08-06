HE Al Mazrouei: Technomak’s expansion highlights HFZA’s status as top global investment hub for specialized industries.

CEO of Technomak: Our decision to pick Hamriyah Free Zone as our primary hub is driven by its strategic location and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Sharjah: Technomak, a turn key EPC company specializing in field of oil and gas, FPSO, and renewable energy, has announced a significant expansion plan in the Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah.

In response to increasing global demand for its products, Technomak will add an additional 500,000 square feet to build a new factory, increasing the total area of its facilities in the free zone to 1.8 million square feet.

Accordingly, this expansion brings Technomak’s investment in HFZA to AED 661 million, up from AED 440.7 million, reflecting the free zone’s competitive advantages and its appeal to international investors.

The major expansion was announced during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Technomak and HFZA. The event was attended by HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, and Mohammed Hanifa, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Technomak, along with other senior officials and stakeholders from both sides.

Founded in 2004, Technomak employs 1,500 people worldwide and has completed over 600 projects across global markets. The company head quartered in Hamriyah freezone is a leading EPC provider in Middle East, with operations spanning from Australia, US, Africa and Far East.

The expansion in HFZA will boost the company's plant production capacity from 16,000 to 28,000 tonnes per annum of modular steel structures. Technomak is a specialist in modular control rooms and data centers, offering process design and extensive modularization solutions for both offshore and onshore projects including topsides for FPSO, HVAC/HVDC platform for offshore and Subsea structure for offshore.

Global Competitive Advantage

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei emphasized that the growth in company investments within the Free Zone mirrors the high quality and efficiency of the services offered. He attributed HFZA’s status as a premier global investment destination for specialized industries to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

His Excellency stated, “The expansion of our clients' investments and their activities from Sharjah to international markets signifies the competitive advantages we provide in terms of services, strategic location, and our attentiveness to investor needs. This not only enhances their business but also supports their growth and development. We are committed to this approach and will spare no effort to offer all necessary facilities to prioritize the interests of our customers.”

Business-friendly environment

For his part, Haxer Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Technomak, said, "We chose Hamriyah Free Zone as our primary hub due to Sharjah's strategic geographical location, the state-of-the-art infrastructure available, and the favourable policies and legal regulations that support business growth."

He added, "Our decision to expand in HFZA was also influenced by the business-friendly economic conditions, the emirate's proximity to key regional and global markets, and the easy access to skilled labor. These factors contributed to our decision to enhance our global service capabilities and meet our clients' project requirements effectively."

The Hamriyah Free Zone offers a wide range of industrial and commercial lands, featuring advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that support investors' external expansion plans, particularly for import and re-export activities to global markets.

It is distinguished by several competitive advantages, including a streamlined single-window operations system that boosts performance efficiency and simplifies business processes. Additionally, investors benefit from various tax exemptions, the freedom to repatriate capital and profits, full business ownership, and expedited access to both regional and global markets.

