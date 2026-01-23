Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to advance on edge-AI and autonomous solutions across a range of real-world environments. The collaboration aims to bring together TII’s applied research expertise in robotics and autonomous systems with Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced edge-computing platforms, to support the development of intelligent systems capable of operating autonomously in complex indoor and outdoor scenarios.

By enabling real-time, on-device data processing, edge-AI platforms allow drones, robots, and autonomous platforms to perceive their surroundings, make immediate decisions, and respond using on-edge intelligence without relying on continuous cloud connectivity. The collaboration will explore applications across critical sectors including energy, mining, construction, and smart cities, where autonomous systems can help support safety, efficiency, and environmental outcomes.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said: “By working with advanced edge-AI platforms, TII is expanding the range of autonomous and robotics capabilities we can develop. This collaboration strengthens our ability to build robots that are more aware, adaptive, and capable of operating in real-world conditions, from navigating crowded indoor spaces to responding to unpredictable conditions and supporting environmental monitoring and restoration.”

Among the areas of focus, TII will explore the use of Qualcomm Technologies’ edge platforms, including the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 and IQ10 Series, within its autonomous and robotic systems research. These compact, high-performance chipsets integrate advanced AI models and VLAs, AI acceleration, computer vision, sensor processing, and connectivity. Originally developed to bring intelligence to mobile and edge devices, these platforms are now being adapted for real-time, on-device intelligence for autonomous systems and robots operating in dynamic environments.

Through the collaboration, TII will also investigate applications across multiple autonomous form factors, including humanoid robots designed to operate safely in human environments and coordinated aerial systems capable of indoor navigation and outdoor missions, including search and rescue, inspection, and environmental monitoring.

“Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to collaborate with the Technology Innovation Institute to explore the advancement of autonomous, edge‑AI‑driven systems,” said Dev Singh, Vice President, Industrial Solutions and Head of Qualcomm Abu Dhabi. “Through this collaboration, we look forward to helping enable intelligent edge solutions powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing™ platforms for critical sectors such as Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Smart Cities. Together, we’re aiming to accelerate innovations that can help drive meaningful impact across key industries.”

By combining applied research and edge-AI platforms, this collaboration paves the way for industrial and societal readiness in autonomous systems. From infrastructure and logistics to environmental services and public safety, the collaboration brings together the technologies and expertise needed to develop autonomous systems that are practical, adaptive, and ready for wide-scale use.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

