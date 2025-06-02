Centena Group, a leading player in the fields of science, engineering, education and technology solutions, recorded an impressive 22.5 per cent year-on-year growth in overall business performance across the Middle East for the year 2024, with Qatar leading regional performance by registering over 35 per cent growth.

This robust growth reflects the region’s rapid adoption of integrated technology solutions across education, engineering, smart industries and digital infrastructure sectors. A major contributor was the region’s education sector, where a heightened focus on government-led initiatives, increased support for STEAM education, and rising demand for robotics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based learning tools enabled Centena’s education division, ATLAB, to achieve a remarkable 60 per cent growth rate.

Additionally, strategic expansions, investments in AI, and developments across key verticals, including marine, industrial process solutions, identification and security, and laboratory furniture manufacturing, have significantly boosted revenue and the Group’s project delivery capabilities.

Sanjay Raghunath, Chairman and Managing Director of Centena Group said: “The growth we achieved in 2024 reflects the region’s strong appetite for innovative solutions and our potential to deliver value across different verticals. At Centena, we are committed to contributing towards making the world a better place by leveraging cutting-edge technologies across all our divisions. With a growing portfolio of projects, increasing global interest and a strong regional presence, we are confidently looking forward to doubling our growth in the next fiscal year, driven by strategic partnerships, integrated solutions and unwavering focus on innovation.”

Building on a strong track record in Qatar, where the company successfully delivered tailor-made industrial metering and analyser solutions, both the IEP division and Emphor IPS are now actively exploring expansion opportunities in other high-potential MENA markets. As the region’s demand for customised industrial process solutions, real-time data analytics and operational efficiency is surging, Centena’s focus on innovation and localisation positions these divisions to capture significant new growth markets and deepen their regional footprint in 2025.

Moreover, as the GCC has been intensifying focus on research, innovation, and STEM education, turnkey laboratory furniture solutions have become increasingly critical. In response, Centena’s strategic investments in 2024 enabled its subsidiary LABSPACE to expand its manufacturing facility in Umm Al Quwain, significantly boosting capacity to meet the rising regional demand for laboratory infrastructure and enhancing production capabilities to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions tailored to educational and research institutions across the GCC and beyond.

The adoption of AI and biometric technology in the business also helped ScreenCheck, Centena’s security and identification business unit, to maintain its leadership position as the value-added distributor in the region, especially as intelligent identity management and secure access solutions across government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure have become more prevalent.

The group also strengthened its position in the marine technology sector, where EDGE, under Centena’s Maritronics division, secured Lloyd’s Register (LR) Type Approval certification for its Fibre Optic Gyro solution, an achievement that elevates its global standing. With maritime industries worldwide embracing precision navigation and safety technologies to meet stringent regulatory standards and operational demands, EDGE’s certified solutions provide a competitive edge for engineering excellence and innovation.

Furthermore, strategic partnerships in 2024, notably Emphor DLAS, the life, analytical, and material testing solutions division, becoming the authorised distributor for PerkinElmer across the UAE and Qatar, reinforced the company’s leadership in delivering advanced analytical technologies to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food safety, and environmental sectors. In parallel, the company’s material testing solutions business also saw substantial growth. Additionally, Emphor DLAS strengthened its presence in the aviation industry, supporting airlines and MRO providers with preventive maintenance, component lifespan assessment, and adherence to global aviation safety regulations.

With the region undergoing a rapid transformation, fuelled by digital adoption and industrial innovation, Centena Group continues to play a key role in supporting sustainable development and enriching the quality of people’s lives through its innovative solutions across its multiple divisions.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com