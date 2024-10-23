Doha, Qatar – Techno Q, a regional System Integrator, announces its participation in Milipol Qatar, the premier international event for homeland security and safety. The event, set to take place October 29-31 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), will spotlight the latest advancements in security technology from all around the globe.

Techno Q will be exhibiting alongside some of its prominent partners, including industry giants FLIR Systems, Huawei, VEER - Video Analytics, Dahua Technology MENA, Gallagher Security, Milestone Systems, and Prysm Software. This collaboration promises to deliver state-of-the-art security solutions designed to enhance safety and security across industries.

“Milipol Qatar provides a pivotal platform for us to showcase our unwavering dedication to continuous research and development in the realm of security systems. Our booth will offer visitors a glimpse into how our innovative solutions are reshaping the future landscape of the security industry in Qatar,” said Abdulla Alansari, CEO & Co-founder of Techno Q.

The event serves as an important platform for networking with industry leaders and gaining insights into the evolving landscape of security. Techno Q is at the forefront of system integrations, addressing the complex challenges emerging in this sector.

Visit Techno Q at Booth D 002 to explore their latest security systems. Attendees, including industry professionals, media, and investors, can engage in live demonstrations, discuss customized solutions with Techno Q's experts, and explore potential partnerships and investment opportunities.

For further information and respective details on Techno Q, please visit https://www.technoq.com/ or contact investor relations at investorrelations@technoq.com.

About Techno Q

Techno Q is a regional Systems Integrator specializing in Audiovisual, Extra Low Voltage, Broadcast Infrastructure, IT Business Solutions, Lighting Systems and Hospitality Solutions. Our commitment to quality and innovation has positioned us as a regional entity in designing, installing, and maintaining advanced technical infrastructures. For almost three decades, we have diligently served a diverse clientele. Our projects span across numerous sectors including corporate, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, and public venues. By tailoring our solutions to meet the unique needs of each client, Techno Q ensures that every integration not only enhances the functionality of a space but also elevates the user experience to new heights. Since our inception in 1996, Techno Q has been at the forefront of innovation, driving change and progress in the fiercely competitive regional market. Our growth is not just a measure of time but a testament to our commitment to excellence, our passion for innovation, and our unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions.