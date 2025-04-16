Dubai, UAE – At the recently concluded Business Show UAE 2025, held in Dubai on April 15, Techbot Information Technology LLC made a lasting impression as one of the leading partners of Odoo in the region. The event, which drew an audience of approximately 150 industry professionals, served as a dynamic platform to explore the future of enterprise technology, with Odoo 18 taking center stage.

Odoo 18, the latest version of the all-in-one business management suite, was a major highlight of the event. With features spanning CRM, Accounting, Manufacturing, Inventory Management, and eCommerce, the software continues to set benchmarks in how businesses streamline and centralize their operations. Known for its modular design and user-friendly interface, Odoo 18 demonstrated how digital transformation can be made accessible and scalable for enterprises of all sizes.

As a certified Odoo partner since 2020, Techbot ERP has built a strong reputation for delivering deeply customized solutions tailored to industry-specific challenges. With a focus on customization and industry-specific implementation, Techbot has emerged as a go-to partner for companies needing advanced Odoo implementations beyond the standard offering.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Aadil Moosa, Business Development Manager at Techbot, shared his insights on the company’s experience in implementing deeply customized Odoo solutions. “When people think about customizing Odoo to fit niche industries, we want them to think of us,” said Aadil.

“Since becoming a partner in 2020 - right in the middle of the pandemic, we’ve dedicated ourselves entirely to Odoo. We believe in being masters of one rather than jacks of all.”

Attendees at the event engaged in live demonstrations, case studies, and open Q&A sessions, gaining real-world insight into how Odoo 18 can be harnessed to drive operational efficiency, improve visibility, and support scalable growth. Techbot’s session was particularly well-received for its clarity on how technology, when customized thoughtfully, can align seamlessly with complex business needs.

Highlighting Techbot’s approach to long-term client relationships, Mr. Aadil Moosa added “Our work across specialized industries like supercar rental, insurance brokerage, manufacturing, and freight forwarding has shown us that off-the-shelf isn’t always enough. What sets us apart is not just what we build, but how we support it.

We've invested heavily in support infrastructure because we know that the last customer interaction matters, just as much - if not more - than the first.”

As businesses across the UAE and wider region continue to embrace digital transformation, events like Business Show UAE 2025 highlight the crucial role that platforms like Odoo and partners like Techbot ERP play in shaping the next generation of enterprise operations.

Techbot Information Technology LLC is a leading Odoo implementation partner, providing custom ERP solutions for industries such as insurance, logistics, supercar rental, and manufacturing. With a focus on business automation and digital transformation, Techbot helps organizations optimize operations, reduce inefficiencies, and achieve seamless scalability. The company has successfully digitized over 50+ companies and 600+ users and continues to drive innovation in ERP solutions.

