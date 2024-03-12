Pune – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, signed a strategic partnership with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), a leading technology media and telecom (TMT) company in Saudi Arabia, to deliver best-in-class loyalty programs for individual and business customers. With a focus on elevating customer loyalty programs, the partnership will deploy Comviva's GenAI-powered next-generation MobiLytix™ Rewards to revamp Mobily’s Neqaty loyalty program. Comviva, a Tech Mahindra company, is the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions.

Tech Mahindra will utilize its extensive expertise in digital transformation and market presence to ensure the successful deployment of Mobily’s loyalty programs. It will provide Mobily with a single platform that supports both earning and redemption points journey for its customers. The implementation, coupled with an intuitive app built on MobiLytix™ and web access channels, will provide a seamless customer experience for both end users and businesses. Additionally, the partnership will provide gamification, digital marketing technology, and advanced business analytics to execute high-impact loyalty marketing programs for Mobily’s customers.

Ram Ramachandran, SVP & Head – Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra, said, “In the rapidly evolving telecom landscape, maintaining customer loyalty is a formidable challenge, accentuated by the industry’s intense competition and the quest for innovation. Our partnership with Mobily has the potential to set new benchmarks in loyalty management, and we look forward to the possibilities it presents. By combining our efforts, we aim to create leading loyalty programs on a global scale and pave the way for a brighter future in this rapidly changing landscape.”

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide digital transformation capabilities that will evolve with the loyalty system needs, seamlessly integrating with the Mobily ecosystem and third-party platforms.

Yousef A. Alsuhaibani, CIO at Mobily, said, “As a leading digital innovator in Saudi Arabia, we are dedicated to positioning Neqaty among the top loyalty programs globally. We are thrilled with our strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra and looking forward to reshaping the landscape of rewards programs for our customers. Together, we are embarking on a journey to build an innovative Loyalty Program that places a strong emphasis on delivering an exceptional and personalized customer experience.”

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, “Personalizing experiences is key to building consumer trust and successful loyalty programs. Our MobiLytix™ Rewards solution shall unlock the power of data science and enable the delivery of new customer experiences by seamlessly blending advanced AI, gamification, and data-driven insights. We have always been at the forefront of creating cutting-edge loyalty solutions, and this partnership further solidifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.”

Comviva’s MobiLytix™ is one of the leading marketing platforms globally that unifies customer engagement, data science, and intelligent automation capabilities within a single platform to execute campaigns in real-time and at scale. By engaging customers with the right message at the right time across any channel, organizations can improve customer experience, increase customer lifetime value, and drive revenue growth. With over 300 million deployed customer base, MobiLytix™ has a proven track record of customer success.

About Mobily

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company established in 2004. The Company’s major shareholders are Etisalat Emirates Group (27.99%) and the General Organization for Social Insurance (6.90%). The remaining shares are owned by institutional and retail investors. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, namely individuals, business, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia, as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide. The Company’s network comprises its own infrastructure and those of Bayanat al-Oula and SNFN. This is the Kingdom’s newest fiber-optic network, with access to all major cities and more than 58,060 km of roads. The network has been expanded to connect to neighboring countries including Yemen, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.

About Comviva Technologies Ltd.

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at http://www.comviva.com/

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation. It is a USD 6.5+ billion organization with 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1250+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. It is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Metaverse, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognises global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. It is the fastest growing brand globally in ‘brand value rank’ and among the top 7 IT brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating. With its NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for its ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. It aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise

